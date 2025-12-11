Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Season 2 Set for May 2026; Evanescence at Game Awards

Thanks to tonight's The Game Awards 2025, we learned that Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry Season 2 arrives on May 12th.

Back in August, Netflix released an early look at the second season of Showrunner Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry, which teased an epic battle between Dante and Vergil. Thanks to tonight's The Game Awards 2025, we now know when the confrontation will take place: May 12, 2026. And the news dropped in a pretty fantastic way…

Here's a look at Evanescence's performance of "Afterlife" from the hit animated series from The Game Awards 2025:

"Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show," Shankar responded on social media back in June when asked if Dante would be "more badass" when the animated series returns. "Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve, and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante compelling isn't that he's unstoppable — it's that he learns and keeps getting stronger." Here's a look at what Shankar had to share, followed by some additional insights into the second season:

Season 2 is a vvvvveryyyyy different show. Yes, Dante levels up. His skills improve and you'll see him embrace more of the iconic badassery fans of the game expect. That said, I'm still telling a story, and great characters don't just win — they grow. What makes Dante… https://t.co/M20Ewp4Bu3 — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) June 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Esquire, Shankar drove home the point that viewers shouldn't expect the same old, same old. "My plan was always to build and expand 'Devil May Cry.' Season 1 had to be the gateway drug, but season 2, the storytelling is going to pivot. Season 2 is going to be different, stylistically and tonally, from season 1. Virgil is a big, very important character. It's essentially a new show," Shankar explained, adding that there's a certain Emmy Award-winning animated series that's also on Netflix he sees as the bar he's looking to clear. "I have goals. I want to body 'Arcane,' surpass it in viewership… 'Arcane' is the Joker lighting cash on fire, and it's great. With season 2 of 'Devil May Cry,' I want to beat that. Show up to a tank fight with a water balloon and destroy the tank. Because that's cool," he added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!