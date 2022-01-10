Dexter, Bob Saget, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Jan 22

With much love & respect to The Psychedelic Furs for "The Ghost In You" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Showtime's Dexter, HBO Max's Peacemaker, BBC's Around the World in 80 Days, BBC's Doctor Who, U.S. Winter Olympic Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc, BBC's EastEnders & tons more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, FOX Kids' Batman: The Animated Series, Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, TNT's AEW Battle of the Belts, and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, January 10, 2022:

Full House Cast Members Pay Tribute to Co-Star & Comedian Bob Saget

HIMYM Co-Creators on Why Bob Saget Was Perfect for Future Ted & More

Dexter: New Blood Finale Made Me A Better "Breaking Bad" Fan (Opinion)

Peacemaker BFF & "Project: Butterfly" Member Vigilante: Very Different

Full House Actor, Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away, Age 65

Naomi: DuVernay On Not Believing Everything You Think; Trailer Monday

U.S. Winter Olympics Team Adds Timothy LeDuc, First Nonbinary Athlete

EastEnders Set to Say Goodbye to Danny Dyer, World's Most Cockney Man

Peacemaker "Project: Butterfly": Meet Eagly – Sidekick & Father Figure

Watchmen, AHS, Stranger Things & More: David Bowie Covers Rocked TV

Around the World in 80 Days S02 Looking to Create Jules Verne-iverse?

Why Is Doctor Who Tiptoeing Around the Doctor's LGBTQ Identity?

And here's a look at our reviews from the past 24 hours- this time around, including Showtime's Yellowjackets, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, FOX Kids' Batman: The Animated Series, Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, TNT's AEW Battle of the Belts, and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race:

Yellowjackets Season 1 E09 Review: Cottagecore Homecoming Nightmare

The Book of Boba Fett S01E01 & S01E02 Review: Dances with Tuskens

Batman: The Animated Series Rewind Review: S01E02 "On Leather Wings"

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E04 Review

AEW Battle of the Belts: An Above Average Episode of AEW Rampage

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 E01 Review: First Round Draws First Blood

