RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 E01 Review: First Round Draws First Blood

RuPaul's Drag Race is back, b!tches, and you better believe that these queens came here to WERK IT. This week's premiere episode is only part one of two in our introduction to this season's contestants, but already they came out of the gate strong with the traditional first episode talent showcase. The guest judge for the big premiere is none other than the goddess herself, Lizzo.

June Jambalaya came out of the gate strong with a traditional African dance number that was powerful and graceful. Bosco's burlesque was glamorous and fun; Alyssa Hunter's rock n roll lip-sync number was good but felt out of character for her. Kerry Colby did a lip-sync/jump rope trick routine, which picked up once she picked up the jump rope.

Orion Story was…honestly confusing with an improv trailer park yoga instructor character who taught a total of a single move. Kornbread lip-synced to an original song featuring her own vocals, and it was on point. Willow Pill is this season's Utica Queen – nobody quite knows what to make of her outside the fact she's goofy, endearing, and looks so young out of drag. And you better believe her drag isn't like your average hometown queen down at the club. And her talent show act was absolutely wacky and absurdly delightful.

On the runway, Miss June Jambalaya's jumpsuit was solid gold (both literally and figuratively); Bosco rocked the devil horn motif for a second time this episode, though the runway look did have glitter and twice as many horns. Alyssa Hunter brought the pageant queen to the competition with a feathered My Fair Lady look that was dripping old-world glamour; Kerri Colby also dripped glamour, though hers was more in the form of a fabulous fur coat, a circuit machine, and the letter K.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Water Me" By Lizzo Lip Sync For Your Life 🎤 RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N4JRh8gRsA)

Speaking of the letter K, Kornbread pulled a full Lizzo moment and walked the runway in a disco ball bodysuit and matching headpiece – and it was fabulous. Orion was naturally a bit of an odd mushroom (because she was literally dressed as a mushroom…with three boobs), but her look was cute, quirky, and very Orion. Willow Pill was also unique, though her outfit felt like something inspired by Pandora Boxx, or an early 2000s Barbie doll.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jete won this week's challenge with her natural humor and fashion; at the bottom were Orion Story and June Jambalaya (with Alyssa just narrowly missing having to lip-sync for her life). They battled it out to "Water Me" by none other than Lizzo, and it was rough for Orion. Did she reveal one janky blond wig for an even rougher-looking blond wig? Naturally, RuPaul chose June to stay and we bid the first farewell to Orion Story. Tune in next Friday to meet the other seven queens competing this season, with special guest judge Alicia Keys. RuPaul's Drag Race airs on VH1 Friday nights at 8/7c.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Queens RuVealed | RuPaul's Drag Race (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNI3WUCIXis)