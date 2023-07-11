Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: disney, disney plus, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney+ Celebrates Disney100: 27 Classic Animated Shorts Hit Streamer

Disney classic animation fans rejoice! The company has made 27 shorts available featuring Mickey & friends, now streaming on Disney+.

In what probably should have been available from day one of launch, Disney is bringing back 27 of their classic animated shorts to their streaming platform Disney+ with four sets of releases as part of their ongoing celebration of the company's 100th anniversary. The shorts were originally produced under the Walt Disney Productions banner starting in 1923 before it was rebranded to Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1986. Already released since July 7th are The Skeleton Dance (1929), Building a Building (1933), Bath Day (1946), Figaro and Frankie (1947), Goofy Gymnastics (1949), and Aquamania (1961).

Disney Plus Upcoming Animated Shorts Release Schedule

The current slate features original characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and others. Coming out August 11th are Banyard Olympics (1932), Mickey's Steam Roller (1934), Donald's Nephews (1938), Goofy and Wilbur (1939), Donald's Cousin Gus (1939), The Flying Jalopy (1943). On September 5-8th, they'll release Trolley Troubles (1927), All Wet (1927), The Barn Dance (1929), Playful Pluto (1934), Mickey's Kangaroo (1935), Merbabies (1938), Bone Trouble (1940), and Pluto, Junior (1942). The final releases come out October 6th include: When the Cat's Away (1929), Fiddling Around (1930), Camping Out (1934), Wynken, Blynken and Nod (1938), Old Macdonald Duck (1941), Inferior Decorator (1948), and Chips Ahoy (1956).

At the very least, we can depend on the Mouse probably not to sell these on some streamer, but then again, all bets are off since "exclusive" doesn't have the same meaning these days as platforms like Disney+, Max, and Netflix shed original content as some tax write-off or turn a profit selling to another service. As far as how far the current Disney+ library goes, fans don't have access to their earliest animated shorts in the silent era like the Alice Comedies, which first premiered in 1924, and the Oswald the Lucky Rabbit shorts, which predates the current mascot, Mickey Mouse. Ironically, the only offering for Oswald is a 2022 original short, which retains the black-and-white format. At least, the platform offers Mickey's debut in Steamboat Willie, released in 1928.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!