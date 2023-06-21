Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse

Mickey Mouse & Friends Go Cosmic with New Disney x Eric Tan Vinyl Set

It is time to blast off as Disney has revealed a new vinyl figure set featuring some of your favorite characters like Mickey Mouse

Get ready to blast off with Disney as they debut a brand new set of vinyl figures from one of their artists. Eric Tan is an Illustrator and graphic designer who has designed some of the packagings for Walt Disney Records. His unique art style has since succeeded his original work with product style guides and even some iconic Disney posters. Now, Eric is bringing his passion for Disney and art style with this special set of eight art vinyl figures. Fans will be heading to the cosmos with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Stitch, Marie, Jack Skellington, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Each one will contain a rocket ship piece, and when all eight are reunited, a model rocket will be fully built, enhancing Mickey Mouse and the gang. Each character features its own unique design and can be purchased individually right here at $29.99 or the whole set for $199.99 here.

The Magic of Disney Reaches for the Stars

"The imagination of a great Disney artist is on full display with this set of eight Disney vinyl figures by Eric Tan. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Peter Pan, Alice, Stitch, Jack Skellington and Marie are reimagined as adorable space explorers in Tan's distinctive artistic style. Also included are the pieces to build a miniature rocket ship model. A complete collection to send you over the moon, it captures the color, fun and artistry of the iconic work of a favorite artist."

About the artist:

Illustrator and graphic designer Eric Tan grew up in San Diego on a steady diet of Disney animated films, Star Wars action figures and Marvel comics. At the age of five, he watched Walt Disney's The Jungle Book and knew he wanted to be a Disney artist. He got his chance while attending the Art Center College of Design and started designing packaging for Walt Disney Records. Today, Tan's decades-long career as a Disney artist is highlighted by his creation of numerous product style guides and iconic Disney posters that are filled with Tan's distinctive use of drama, color and nostalgia.

