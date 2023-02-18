Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant & More Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant, and many more have joined Big Finish Productions' 60th Anniversary event, Doctor Who – Once and Future.

When it comes to the upcoming 60th anniversary of the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, most of our focus lately has been on what showrunner Russell T. Davies has in store for this November's three-episode special event. But as we learned last November, Big Finish Porductions is stepping up in a big way with the eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in May 2023, the story begins in The Time War as an injured Doctor is being cared to at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. Now, thanks to the news coming out of the Gallifrey One convention, a number of other exciting names were announced that offer a better sense of just how epic this story is going to be

On the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. In addition, the series includes the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Still looking for more? Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin.

"An astonishing array of talent has come aboard to be a part of this epic eight-hour anniversary story. It's a huge Doctor Who party and a massive celebration that has been years in the making," shared producer David Richardson. Now, here's a look at the original teaser trailer & official overview for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary audio drama event, which will release the first seven parts between May and October 2023. And then, November 2024 will see the release of the eighth & chapter, "Coda: The Final Act." For more information and/or to purchase, head on over to the Big Finish website:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…