Doctor Who: BBC Sets Whotopia Encyclopedia for November

Doctor Who is getting Whotopia: The Ultimate Guide to the Whoniverse from BBC Books on November 16th to coincide with the 60th Anniversary.

Doctor Who is getting a new encyclopedia to cover all its lore, planets, monsters, aliens, and characters, and of course, the Doctor in all their regenerations. Sure, there have been past encyclopedias, both official and fan-written, but this is the first official one to come from the BBC for ages that also celebrates Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary. BBC Books will be publishing Whotopia: The Ultimate Guide to the Whoniverse on November 16th, coinciding with the premiere of the 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate in what could be their last hurrah as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble.

Whotopia: The Ultimate Guide to the Whoniverse is written by Simon Guerrier, Una McCormack, and Jonathan Morris, all longtime writers who have written nearly countless Doctor Who stories for the novels and more Big Finish audio dramas than we care to count. Morris was one of the few book authors to get the voice of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor right and created Iris Wildthyme, a daffy, even more, eccentric timelord than the Doctor whose TARDIS looked like a London double-decker bus. When Big Finish produced audio dramas starring Iris Wildthyme, she was played by Katy Manning, who previously played Jo Grant during the Third Doctor's run on television. Manning has since returned to television to guest star as Jo again on The Sarah Jane Adventures, short films promoting the remastered Blu-ray boxsets featuring her episodes, and even the final scene in Jodie Whittaker's final story as the Thirteenth Doctor, "The Power of the Doctor." Jo Grant will almost certainly have an entry in Whotopia. We wonder if Iris Wildthyme will get one too.

As the BBC says, "Crammed with exciting new images and in full colour throughout, Whotopia is the essential celebration of 60 years of the world's longest-running sci-fi TV show. For fans and casual viewers alike, this special in-world encyclopedia will allow readers to free-roam the Doctor's dimension as never before. They'll get to join each Doctor as they tell their own story, will hear from the monsters' own mouths what makes them tick, and explore the gadgets, robots, spaceships, computers, and mind-blowing creations that crowd the never-ending corridors of the Whoniverse."

You can pre-order Whotopia: The Ultimate Guide to the Whoniverse here.

