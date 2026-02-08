Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who/Big Finish, The Rookie, Team USA/ICE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Winter Olympics: Team USA/ICE, Svengoolie, Brantley Gilbert/Super Bowl, The Rookie, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Doctor Who: Big Finish renews its audio drama license, guaranteeing stories through 2035

The Rookie's Harper and Lucy go undercover in Season 8, Episode 7 "Baja"—check out the overview

Winter Olympics features Team USA/ICE drama and controversial anti-ICE comments stir reactions

Puppy Bowl XXII, Svengoolie, WWE SmackDown, and YouTube Super Bowl highlight TV's buzziest moments

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Puppy Bowl XXII, Winter Olympics: Team USA/ICE, YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game, Svengoolie, Brantley Gilbert/Super Bowl Halftime, WWE, The Rookie, Doctor Who & Big Finish, Adventuring Academy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 8th, 2026:

Puppy Bowl XXII Pregame Preview: Meet Team Fluff & Team Ruff!

Winter Olympics: Team USA's Anti-ICE Comments Anger MAGA Faithful

YouTube Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game: Here's Your Viewing Guide

Svengoolie Serves Up "The Gorgon" TONIGHT! Here's Our Preview

AEW Collision Preview: Can AEW Capitalize on Momentum? Hopefully Not

TPUSA's Brantley Gilbert Makes Case for Beyoncé Super Bowl Halftime

WWE SmackDown Review: The Road to Elimination Chamber Begins

The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 7 "Baja" Overview: Harper & Lucy Go Undercover

Doctor Who: Big Finish Renews Audio Drama License Through 2035

Dropout Reveals Adventuring Academy Season 7 & New Blu-Ray

Winter Olympics, AEW/ICE & Heated Rivalry/WWE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!