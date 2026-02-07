Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Winter Olympics, AEW/ICE & Heated Rivalry/WWE: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Obama, Taylor Swift, The Rookie, Winter Olympics, Yellowjackets, AEW/ICE, Heated Rivalry/WWE, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest Winter Olympics updates, including Taylor Swift's special message to Team USA.

Catch up on AEW's viral anti-ICE chant and how it sets them apart from WWE rivalries.

Highlights from TV: The Rookie's Valentine's Day, Drag Race's Rate-A-Queen, and more.

Stay informed on trending news from Trump/Obama controversy to BBC's licence fee increase.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 7th, 2026:

Trump "Didn't Make a Mistake" with Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post

The Wizard of Oz Set for MeTV in October; Svengoolie Screening Set

WWE SmackDown Preview: Who Will Be Eliminated from the Chamber?

2026 Winter Olympics: Taylor Swift Has a Special Message for Team USA

The Rookie Does Valentine's Day: S08E06 "Burn 4 Love" Images Released

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: No Medal, Lots of Boos for JD Vance

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Our Prime-Time Preview/Viewing Guide

Drag Race S18E06 Preview: "The Rate-A-Queen Talent Show" Rolls On!

Yellowjackets: Nia Sondaya Upped to Series Regular for Final Season

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Protein Slammin' Strawberry in San Francisco for SBLX

Scarpetta Teaser: Prime Video Previews Kidman & Curtis-Starring Series

AEW's Viral Anti-ICE Chant Highlights Crucial Difference from WWE

Trump's Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post Gets TV Coverage, Pushback

BBC Raises Licence Fee by £5.50 to £180 Per Year from April 2026

Heated Rivalry, WWE-Style? "I Think We Could Run That": CM Punk

Saturday Night Live: Kevin Nealon Learned Why He Was Fired from WU

The Miniature Wife: Banks & Macfadyen Series Goes Big This April

Starfleet Academy/DS9, The Pitt, KATSEYE & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (LIVE): Our Preview/Viewing Guide

American Classic Trailer: MGM+'s Kevin Kline Comedy Debuts March 1st

Sunny Nights: D'Arcy Carden & Will Forte Comedy-Drama Heading to Hulu

