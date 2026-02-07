Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Winter Olympics, AEW/ICE & Heated Rivalry/WWE: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trump/Obama, Taylor Swift, The Rookie, Winter Olympics, Yellowjackets, AEW/ICE, Heated Rivalry/WWE, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 7th, 2026:
Trump "Didn't Make a Mistake" with Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post
The Wizard of Oz Set for MeTV in October; Svengoolie Screening Set
WWE SmackDown Preview: Who Will Be Eliminated from the Chamber?
2026 Winter Olympics: Taylor Swift Has a Special Message for Team USA
The Rookie Does Valentine's Day: S08E06 "Burn 4 Love" Images Released
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: No Medal, Lots of Boos for JD Vance
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Our Prime-Time Preview/Viewing Guide
Drag Race S18E06 Preview: "The Rate-A-Queen Talent Show" Rolls On!
Yellowjackets: Nia Sondaya Upped to Series Regular for Final Season
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Protein Slammin' Strawberry in San Francisco for SBLX
Scarpetta Teaser: Prime Video Previews Kidman & Curtis-Starring Series
AEW's Viral Anti-ICE Chant Highlights Crucial Difference from WWE
Trump's Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post Gets TV Coverage, Pushback
BBC Raises Licence Fee by £5.50 to £180 Per Year from April 2026
Heated Rivalry, WWE-Style? "I Think We Could Run That": CM Punk
Saturday Night Live: Kevin Nealon Learned Why He Was Fired from WU
The Miniature Wife: Banks & Macfadyen Series Goes Big This April
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (LIVE): Our Preview/Viewing Guide
American Classic Trailer: MGM+'s Kevin Kline Comedy Debuts March 1st
Sunny Nights: D'Arcy Carden & Will Forte Comedy-Drama Heading to Hulu
