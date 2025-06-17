Posted in: BBC, Books, Doctor Who, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Doctors Unite for Charity Book About Ace's Iconic Jacket

Doctor Who companion Sophie Aldred has launched the charity book Ace's Jacket: The Inside Story, with proceeds going to deserving causes.

Former companion (or is it forever companion?) Sophie Aldred has curated a book for charity about her character Ace's iconic jacket, with contributions from Doctor Who stars including David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and Peter Capaldi. The book is about Ace's iconic jacket, which featured more than 50 badges, with these being a mix of her own keepsakes and some additions from the costume team. The book, based on a suggestion from fan Shawn Levy, is split into two parts, with the first called Ace's Jacket: The Inside Story, featuring the origin stories for the many badges Ace collected for it. The stories were written by Tennant, Capaldi, Whittaker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, with former showrunners Chris Chibnall, Steven Moffat, and guest actor Hugh Bonneville also among the more than 50 contributors.

Aldred told the BBC, "I went off to various Doctor Who alumni like David Tennant, Chris Chibnall… I said to them, 'Could you write a story about one of the badges that takes your interest?' I got in touch with a lot of the people I know; I collared people at parties and conventions. They've written little short stories or poems – we've had paintings, we've had cartoons, we've had all sorts."

The money raised from the book would go towards charities Autism All Stars and the National Autistic Society. Aldred explained, "It felt like something really great to do for charity as well. We wanted to choose charities which had some kind of association with 'Doctor Who,' and there's a lot of Doctor Who fans who do have autism. I've met so many of them. They're such incredible, amazing people. I just really felt that it would be good to raise some awareness and some money as well for these charities."

Doctor Who – A Look at "ACE JACKET: The Inside Story"

A Doctor Who Celebration from Sophie Aldred and series actors, writers, showrunners, and creatives! A charitable book, supporting the National Autism and Autism All Stars.

Have you ever wondered how Ace gained her patches, pins, and badges that adorn her jacket?

Wonder no more!

With more Doctor Who alumni than you can cram into a TARDIS contributing, you'll get to read some fantastically diverse stories set within a multiverse of Ace's timeline.

Not only that, but there's a Galactic Gallery showcasing a diverse selection of Ace jacket creations, made by fans.

Featuring a foreword by David Tennant (10th and 14th Doctor) an afterword from Chris Chibnall (showrunner for the 13th Doctor era), with contributions from more most of the surviving Doctors, in the form of Peter Davison (5th Doctor), Colin Baker (6th Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (7th Doctor), Peter Capaldi (12th Doctor), and Jodie Whittaker (13th Doctor). As well as companions, past showrunners, writers, producers, villains, and monster makers. You won't believe how many names you'll recognise!

Ace Jacket is an A4 softback book, with over 250+ pages offering a mix of original stories with original illustrations and paintings, as well as a Galactic Gallery (of fans and cosplayers). Ace Jacket: The Inside Story is now available for pre-order with deliveries expected in July. If there's one thing you can trust, it's Doctor Who charity books with their cool content.

