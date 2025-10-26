Doctor Who, Helluva Boss & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, TBS's AEW Collision, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, MeTV's Svengoolie, Prime Video's Carrie, CBS's Cupertino, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Trek: Khan, Prime Video's House of David, Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, and more!

SNL 51 Extras: Sabrina Carpenter Gets a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" & More

AEW Collision Preview: That's Not REAL Wrestling, Tony Khan

WWE SmackDown Review: This is REAL Wrestling; Take Notes; Tony Khan

Helluva Boss: "Mission: Zero" Special Gets Released on YouTube

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night Presents "The Fly"/"Return of The Fly"

Carrie Wraps Filming: "One of My Favorite Projects Ever": Flanagan

Cupertino: Mike Colter Set to Lead Robert & Michelle King Legal Drama

It: Welcome to Derry Cast & Creators Shocked By How Far They Could Go

Doctor Who: Carole Ann Ford Adds to Season 2 Finale Speculation

Star Trek: Khan: Tim Russ on Making Tuvok More Audio Drama-Friendly

House of David Star Oded Fehr on Resourceful Biblical Series, Co-Stars

Devil in Disguise: Angarano, Dale & Sullivan on Ensemble, Environment

