Doctor Who, Helluva Boss & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW/WWE, Helluva Boss, Svengoolie, Carrie, It: Welcome to Derry, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Khan, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, TBS's AEW Collision, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, MeTV's Svengoolie, Prime Video's Carrie, CBS's Cupertino, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, BBC's Doctor Who, Star Trek: Khan, Prime Video's House of David, Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 26, 2025:
SNL 51 Extras: Sabrina Carpenter Gets a "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" & More
AEW Collision Preview: That's Not REAL Wrestling, Tony Khan
WWE SmackDown Review: This is REAL Wrestling; Take Notes; Tony Khan
Helluva Boss: "Mission: Zero" Special Gets Released on YouTube
Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night Presents "The Fly"/"Return of The Fly"
Carrie Wraps Filming: "One of My Favorite Projects Ever": Flanagan
Cupertino: Mike Colter Set to Lead Robert & Michelle King Legal Drama
It: Welcome to Derry Cast & Creators Shocked By How Far They Could Go
Doctor Who: Carole Ann Ford Adds to Season 2 Finale Speculation
Star Trek: Khan: Tim Russ on Making Tuvok More Audio Drama-Friendly
House of David Star Oded Fehr on Resourceful Biblical Series, Co-Stars
Devil in Disguise: Angarano, Dale & Sullivan on Ensemble, Environment
