Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Boys, James Gunn/Arkham, Alien: Earth & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Yellowjackets, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, The Boys, James Gunn/"Arkham," High Potential, and more!

Article Summary The Boys final season: Eric Kripke teases main issues the series will tackle in its conclusion.

James Gunn confirms Arkham series at DC Studios is shelved, citing it just didn't work out.

Alien: Earth returns with fresh problems for Wendy and friends according to showrunner Hawley.

Yellowjackets, Tracker, Hazbin Hotel, and more get spotlight in the latest TV coverage roundup in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Alien: Earth, Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Boston Blue, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Blumhouse's Something Is Killing The Children, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Sheriff Country, CBS's Fire Country, James Gunn/"Arkham," ABC's High Potential, Super Mario & Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Alien: Earth, Yellowjackets, Tracker, Boston Blue, Hazbin Hotel, Something Is Killing The Children, The Boys, James Gunn/"Arkham," High Potential, Super Mario & Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 25, 2025:

Alien: Earth Season 2 Brings "Problems" for Wendy & Friends: Hawley

Yellowjackets Pilot Director on "Pit Girl" Reveal, Final Season Return

WWE SmackDown Preview: Sports Entertainment Excellence Awaits

Tracker S03E02: "Leverage" Preview: Randy Has Info for Colter, Russell

Hazbin Hotel: The Grand Re-Opening! Poster; Season 2 Soundtrack News

Something Is Killing The Children Set for Blumhouse Series, Film Adapt

The Boys: Eric Kripke on "Primary Concerns" Final Season Will Focus On

Arkham Series Not Currently in Development: "Just Didn't Work": Gunn

High Potential Star Kaitlin Olson on Why She Nearly Passed on Series

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: New Mario Balloon Joining Lineup

Boston Blue Preview: Check Out Our Updated Look at S01E02: "Teammates"

Fire Country Season 4: Check Out Our S04E02: "Not a Stray" Preview

Sheriff Country Preview: Here's Our Updated Look at S01E02: "Firewall"

Fallout, Talamasca, Hazbin Hotel, MITM & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!