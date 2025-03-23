Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, James Gunn/Lobo, Canada Strong & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mike Myers/Canada PM Mark Carney, James Gunn & Lobo, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Dana Carvey/Elon Musk, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Mike Myers & Canada PM Mark Carney, South Park & David Blaine, James Gunn & Lobo, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Crunchyroll's Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, SNL 50: Dana Carvey & Elon Musk, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Mike Myers & Canada PM Mark Carney, South Park & David Blaine, James Gunn & Lobo, Doctor Who, The Rookie, SNL 50: Dana Carvey & Elon Musk, My Hero Academia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, March 23, 2025:

Elbows Up! Mike Myers, PM Mark Carney Have Message for Canada, Trump

South Park: David Blaine on "Super Best Friends," Being Parodied

James Gunn Appreciates Momoa's Publicists; Jack Black Gets DCU Invite

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode Titles: "The Robot Revolution" & More

WWE SmackDown in Italy Proves AEW is Full of Bologna

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Tickets Available: New English Trailer

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11 "Speed" Images Released; S07E12 Overview

Star Trek: Discovery Editor/Director on Growth, Signature Moment, SNW

SNL 50: Dana Carvey's Been Working on His Elon Musk Impression (VIDEO)

My Hero Academia Unleashes Final Season in October: OFFICIAL TRAILER

Doctor Who: We Make The Case for Ben Wheatley as Next Showrunner

