Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Severance, One Piece, American Dad & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Drag Race, One Piece, Bosch, American Dad, Lanterns, Lazarus, Superman, Severance, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Devil May Cry, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS's Fire Country, Hulu's All's Fair, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's One Piece, Arrested Development/Jason Bateman, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, TBS's American Dad, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, HBO's Lanterns, Red Nose Day 2025, Adult Swim's Lazarus, SYFY's Resident Alien, Susan McCauley's "Ghost Hunters," George Lucas/Star Wars: Underworld, DC Studios' Superman, Apple TV+'s Severance, Crunchyroll's Trigun Stargaze, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Devil May Cry, Always Sunny, Drag Race, One Piece, Arrested Development, Bosch: Legacy, The Big Bang Theory, American Dad, Lanterns, Red Nose Day, Lazarus, Resident Alien, Superman, Severance & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 22, 2025:

Devil May Cry Japanese Voice Cast Includes Morikawa as Dante & More

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets The Kind of Honor It Deserves

Fire Country 2-Hour Season 3 Finale, Sheriff Country Crossover Details

All's Fair: Watts Wraps Filming Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series

WWE SmackDown Heads to Italy, Leaving AEW in the Dust (Preview)

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E12 Preview: It's All in The Interpretation

One Piece Co-Showrunner Owens Steps Down to Focus on Mental Health

Arrested Development Creator Hesitant to Cast "Bad Luck" Jason Bateman

Bosch: Titus Welliver on Harry's Possible Future, Early Season 4 Plan

The Big Bang Theory: Lorre on Not Doing Right by Kaley Cuoco's Penny

American Dad Reportedly Nearing FOX Return After TBS Run Ends

Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Christoph Waltz Joins Cast

American Dad Needs a New Home: TBS No Longer Airing New Episodes

Lanterns: Sherman Augustus Reportedly Set as John Stewart's Father

Red Nose Day 2025 Viewing Guide: "Strictly," EastEnders & Much More!

Lazarus Sneak Peek: Some Bad Habits You Might Not Want to Break

Resident Alien Season 4: Jewel Staite Joining Firefly Co-Star Tudyk

Ghost Hunters: Susan McCauley's Novels Set to Be Adapted for TV

Star Wars: Lucas' "Underworld" Series Had 40+ Scripts Written: Moore

Superman Set for Same-Day Debut in U.S., Japan; Teaser Promo Released

Severance Season 3: Ben Stiller, Apple CEO Tim Cook Make It Official

TRIGUN STARGAZE: Anime Series Coming to Crunchyroll in 2026

Countdown, The Beauty, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!