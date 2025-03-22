Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Severance, One Piece, American Dad & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Drag Race, One Piece, Bosch, American Dad, Lanterns, Lazarus, Superman, Severance, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Devil May Cry, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS's Fire Country, Hulu's All's Fair, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Netflix's One Piece, Arrested Development/Jason Bateman, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy, CBS's The Big Bang Theory, TBS's American Dad, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, HBO's Lanterns, Red Nose Day 2025, Adult Swim's Lazarus, SYFY's Resident Alien, Susan McCauley's "Ghost Hunters," George Lucas/Star Wars: Underworld, DC Studios' Superman, Apple TV+'s Severance, Crunchyroll's Trigun Stargaze, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 22, 2025:
Devil May Cry Japanese Voice Cast Includes Morikawa as Dante & More
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets The Kind of Honor It Deserves
Fire Country 2-Hour Season 3 Finale, Sheriff Country Crossover Details
All's Fair: Watts Wraps Filming Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series
WWE SmackDown Heads to Italy, Leaving AEW in the Dust (Preview)
RuPaul's Drag Race S17E12 Preview: It's All in The Interpretation
One Piece Co-Showrunner Owens Steps Down to Focus on Mental Health
Arrested Development Creator Hesitant to Cast "Bad Luck" Jason Bateman
Bosch: Titus Welliver on Harry's Possible Future, Early Season 4 Plan
The Big Bang Theory: Lorre on Not Doing Right by Kaley Cuoco's Penny
American Dad Reportedly Nearing FOX Return After TBS Run Ends
Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Christoph Waltz Joins Cast
American Dad Needs a New Home: TBS No Longer Airing New Episodes
Lanterns: Sherman Augustus Reportedly Set as John Stewart's Father
Red Nose Day 2025 Viewing Guide: "Strictly," EastEnders & Much More!
Lazarus Sneak Peek: Some Bad Habits You Might Not Want to Break
Resident Alien Season 4: Jewel Staite Joining Firefly Co-Star Tudyk
Ghost Hunters: Susan McCauley's Novels Set to Be Adapted for TV
Star Wars: Lucas' "Underworld" Series Had 40+ Scripts Written: Moore
Superman Set for Same-Day Debut in U.S., Japan; Teaser Promo Released
Severance Season 3: Ben Stiller, Apple CEO Tim Cook Make It Official
TRIGUN STARGAZE: Anime Series Coming to Crunchyroll in 2026
