James Gunn Appreciates Momoa's Publicists; Jack Black Gets DCU Invite

In terms of Lobo spoilers, James Gunn appreciates the work Jason Momoa's publicists have been doing - and offers Jack Black a DCU invite.

Over the past two years, Jason Momoa has had many of us guessing about his future as the old DCU gave way to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU. The vibes were there that Momoa was going to be making the move to the new DCU—but not as Aquaman. While there were rumblings out there about any number of DC Comics characters that Momoa could tackle, there was one name that rose loudly above all of the others – Lobo, a character that Momoa has made no secret of being a fan of the Czarnian alien mercenary and bounty hunter in the past. Well, the hope became a reality just before the end of 2024, with Momoa set to make an appearance as Lobo in DC Studios' Milly Alcock-starring Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow – currently filming and set to hit screens in 2026.

Of course, since that news hit, folks like us have been doing their part to get as much intel from Momoa as possible on filming, Lobo's looks, and more. It's been especially brutal now that Momoa is doing press for his upcoming film Minecraft, co-starring Jack Black. In fact, Momoa ended up offering more than we were expecting when he recently visited Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show – and nearly gave away more than that during another interview, having some fun with the publicists as they wasted no time looking to shut things down. Well, one person who appreciates Momoa's publicists is Gunn, who took to social media to share a clip from the interview. In addition, it also looks like Gunn invited Black over to the DCU.

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon in November 2023, Momoa confirmed that Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom would be the last of his Aquaman films: "This is kinda like the end of this DC Universe." But that didn't mean that it wouldn't be the start of something new for Momoa in Gunn and Safran's DCU (something the actor hinted at previously). Playfully taking Fallon's hand, Mamoa says, "There will always be a place for me at DC." Responding to Fallon's follow-up, Momoa added, "They like me," and appeared to have more to say – before Fallon cut him off with whatever he had to say (ugh). Earlier that year, before we knew how everything would play out, we made the case that Momoa would be perfect for Lobo. Now, here's a look at a clip posted by NBC's late-night talk show highlighting what Momoa had to say about his DCU future:

