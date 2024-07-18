Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Bigenerates into Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Madame Tussauds, Ncuti Gatwa, waxwork

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa "bigenerated" into a wax figure of the Fifteenth Doctor at Madame Tussauds London exhibition. Here's a look!

Doctor Who has seen another unexpected bi-generation, this time with star Ncuti Gatwa splitting off to a Madame Tussauds wax figure of the Fifteenth Doctor. Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies visited the attraction to unveil the new specially crafted Doctor Who set, including the figure of Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, which was created in collaboration with the actor himself.

The new Whoniverse-inspired set comes after the culmination of Gatwa's first season as the iconic Time Lord, which ended in the epic two-parter finale "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" and "Empire of Death". As fans eagerly await season two, Madame Tussauds London now brings Doctor Who from screen to life with an immersive set, inspired by the Whoniverse and created in partnership with BBC Studios.

Ncuti Gatwa began working with Madame Tussauds London's artists in July 2023, attending a sitting and collaborating on the figure's pose and expression. In May this year, Gatwa met with the team again to give his final seal of approval. He said, "It's been amazing to work with Madame Tussauds London's artists, what incredible artists they all are. I hope when fans see the figure and the set they feel that they are part of the Whoniverse, that everyone is welcome and they can step in to the TARDIS and hop off on an adventure."

Madame Tussauds London's Studio Manager, Jo Kinsey, speaking on the figure's arrival said, "It's been wonderful working with Ncuti Gatwa to bring the Fifteenth Doctor to life at the attraction. Ncuti Gatwa is a Time Lord for modern times, his charisma and flair have brought the world's longest-running sci-fi show to a new generation and we're proud to immortalise that with his new figure.

"Having Russell T Davies unveil the new Whoniverse-inspired set was the icing on the cake as we offer fans the chance to step into their own episode of the legendary series. The Whoniverse is looking very bright, and we're sure that fans will be lining up to see the Doctor and feel like a fellow companion!"

Known for striking costume changes throughout the season, the Fifteenth Doctor's figure is styled in one of his signature looks. Created especially for the figure by the show's wardrobe department, the outfit includes the Fifteenth Doctor's iconic long leather coat, as well as a hand-knitted top as seen in the first episode of Season One, "Space Babies." Attention was also given to the fine details too – such as his jewellery and hand-painted Gallifreyan nail art. The Fifteenth Doctor's figure will be available for Whovians of all generations to meet from Friday, 19th July 2024, at Madame Tussauds London's new Baker Street Studios film and TV zone. The new zone will feature fellow screen icons such as new arrival Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, James Bond, E.T., and popular Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif's Anya Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Aryan Singh.