Doctor Who Reboot, The Boys, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Nightswimming deserves a quiet night/The photograph on the dashboard, taken years ago/Turned around backwards so the windshield shows/Every streetlight reveals the picture in reverse/Still, it's so much clearer/I forgot my shirt at the water's edge/The moon is low tonight/Nightswimming deserves a quiet night… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to REM with our opener "Nightswimming" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a look at: why Russell T. Davies needs to totally "regenerate" the BBC's Doctor Who; Amazon's The Boys & Jensen Ackles honor Soldier Boy's bearded one-year anniversary; Melissa Rauch & Lacretta check-in from NBC's Night Court; Neil Gaiman keeps canceling those Netflix's The Sandman "cancellation" rumors; Madeleine Mantock comments on not commenting on departing The CW's Charmed; Adult Swim's ATHF spinoff AquaDonk Side Pieces offers the next chapter in The Cybernetic Ghost/Breakie B War; Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons' Amazon series Night Sky offers an official trailer, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have FOX's WWE SmackDown and Crunchyroll's The Case Study of Vanitas.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, April 24, 2022:

The Boys Writers: Remember The LAST Show That Tried Going Lumberjack?

Better Call Saul S06E03 Preview: Desert Meetings Are Never Good Things

What We Do in the Shadows: Laszlo, Nadja & Nandor Offer Love Lessons

Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors

Charmed: Madeleine Mantock Comments on Not Discussing Departure

AquaDonk Side Pieces E06: The Cybernetic Ghost/Breakie B War Rages On

The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Shares Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder

Bruce Campbell, Smosh Enter Evil Dead: The Game, Live to Tell About It

Did Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE Actually Help AEW?

Killing Eve: Villanelle's Real Killer? Miserable British Puritanism

Night Sky Trailer Previews Amazon's Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons Series

It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who

Attack on Titan: Crunchyroll & Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Launch Streetwear

Arrowverse, Bosch, AEW/NJPW, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including FOX's WWE SmackDown & Crunchyroll's The Case Study of Vanitas:

WWE SmackDown Recap 4/22: Did Sami Zayn Survive Drew McIntyre?

The Case Study of Vanitas Offered Perfect Season Wrap: Review

