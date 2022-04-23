Arrowverse, Bosch, AEW/NJPW, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Woke up an optimist/Sun was shinin', I'm positive (We can run)/Then I heard you were talkin' trash (I'm on a mystery)/Hold me back, I'm 'bout to spaz/Yeah, 'bout four, five seconds from wildin'/And we got three more days 'til Friday/I'm tryna make it back home by Monday mornin'/I swear I wish somebody would try me/Ooh, that's all I want… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney with our opener "FourFiveSeconds" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, The CW's Arrowverse (The Flash, Naomi, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow), AEW/NJPW "Forbidden Door," Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, HBO Max's Titans, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, April 22, 2022:
Three Busy Debras Unleash "Mission: Deb-Possible": Season 2 Preview
Moon Knight: Was Layla El-Faouly Originally "Marlene Alraune" Or Not?
Legends of Tomorrow/Arrowverse Crossover: Sara & Ava Moment & More
The Wheel of Time Season 2: Killing Eve Star Ayoola Smart Joins Cast
Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 Trailer: True Intentions Become Clear
The Flash Season 8 Trailer: Barry Needs to Do What He Does Best- Run
Star Trek: SNW Teaser Finds Spock Entering a Fascinating New World
AEW Rampage Tonight: TBS Championship, NJPW Crossover, More
Was Ryback Right About WWE Restricting His Twitter Reach?
Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Shares Look at Sebastian Sanger's "Duality"
4/22 WWE SmackDown Preview: The RK-Bro & Usos War Rages On
AquaDonk Side Pieces E05: Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter Need A Beer Run
The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Allison & Fei: UA/SA Number Threes
A League of Their Own Starting Line-Up: Greta Gill & Clance Morgan
NJPW President Praises AEW Ahead of Bullying WWE at Forbidden Door
The Flash, Naomi, Superman & Lois Update: Tragic Loss, Bad Prom & More
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Reid Scott Returning for 5th & Final Season
Booker T Shuts Down Alexa Bliss's Very Unfair Complaints About WWE
Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Promises Renée Ballard TV-Bound & More
Netflix Has Problems But "Stranger Things" Isn't One of Them (BCTV DD)
Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard:
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 E08 Offers Up First Contact Vibes: Review
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.