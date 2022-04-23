Arrowverse, Bosch, AEW/NJPW, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Woke up an optimist/Sun was shinin', I'm positive (We can run)/Then I heard you were talkin' trash (I'm on a mystery)/Hold me back, I'm 'bout to spaz/Yeah, 'bout four, five seconds from wildin'/And we got three more days 'til Friday/I'm tryna make it back home by Monday mornin'/I swear I wish somebody would try me/Ooh, that's all I want… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney with our opener "FourFiveSeconds" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy, The CW's Arrowverse (The Flash, Naomi, Superman & Lois, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow), AEW/NJPW "Forbidden Door," Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, HBO Max's Titans, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, we have Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, April 22, 2022:

Three Busy Debras Unleash "Mission: Deb-Possible": Season 2 Preview

Moon Knight: Was Layla El-Faouly Originally "Marlene Alraune" Or Not?

Legends of Tomorrow/Arrowverse Crossover: Sara & Ava Moment & More

The Wheel of Time Season 2: Killing Eve Star Ayoola Smart Joins Cast

Fear the Walking Dead S07E10 Trailer: True Intentions Become Clear

The Flash Season 8 Trailer: Barry Needs to Do What He Does Best- Run

Star Trek: SNW Teaser Finds Spock Entering a Fascinating New World

AEW Rampage Tonight: TBS Championship, NJPW Crossover, More

Was Ryback Right About WWE Restricting His Twitter Reach?

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Shares Look at Sebastian Sanger's "Duality"

4/22 WWE SmackDown Preview: The RK-Bro & Usos War Rages On

AquaDonk Side Pieces E05: Frat Aliens DP & Skeeter Need A Beer Run

The Umbrella Academy S03 – Meet Allison & Fei: UA/SA Number Threes

A League of Their Own Starting Line-Up: Greta Gill & Clance Morgan

NJPW President Praises AEW Ahead of Bullying WWE at Forbidden Door

The Flash, Naomi, Superman & Lois Update: Tragic Loss, Bad Prom & More

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Reid Scott Returning for 5th & Final Season

Booker T Shuts Down Alexa Bliss's Very Unfair Complaints About WWE

Bosch: Legacy: Michael Connelly Promises Renée Ballard TV-Bound & More

Netflix Has Problems But "Stranger Things" Isn't One of Them (BCTV DD)

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 E08 Offers Up First Contact Vibes: Review

