Did Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE Actually Help AEW?

After suffering for over three years at the hands of Tony Khan and his diabolical plan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE by launching AEW as legitimate competition for WWE, The Chadster finally thought things were starting to go The Chadster's way. After all the wrestlers who were fired by WWE and then literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by signing with AEW, the former stars like CM Punk disrespecting the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it by returning to the business but at AEW instead of WWE, Dynamite beating The Chadster's beloved NXT in a ratings war, and everything else Tony Khan has done to personally target The Chadster, when Cody Rhodes left AEW and returned to WWE, The Chadster was finally vindicated. WWE really is the best wrestling company ever and nobody should even try to compete with them. Maybe, just maybe, The Chadster could finally end his long-term sexual impotence that started the minute AEW was founded in January of 2019.

But no. Apparently, The Chadster couldn't even have Cody Rhodes. In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., former WWE star Gangrel said that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW or WWE actually gave credibility… to AEW! Auughh man! So unfair!

I imagine it just comes down to business, doesn't it? I am not a business guy, because if I was I would still be making tons of money somewhere, I just love wrestling. And I think that might have just come down to business. I don't know the ins and outs, but more than likely it was he wanted a certain amount of money, and they were probably saying, 'hey, we're already giving this guy, we've got to deal with this guy, we can't give anybody a certain amount of money more than this guy, so this is it, this is where you're at.' He probably said, 'okay, fine,' so things change and he went over there. I imagine it's business, the fans, the greatest thing about being a pro wrestler is you can be a babyface one day, and a heel the next. They'll love you in one company, and hate you in another, that's the beauty of it. I like to see that kind of emotion in pro wrestling, and I would like to see a lot more magic and mystery in pro wrestling too. I think it's cool, I like it, I think it's good for all wrestling that people are going to cross back over the other direction too. It gives that company credibility.

So now Gangrel is clearly in cahoots with Tony Khan, along with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, and all of the wrestling journalists besides Ryan Satin to be biased against WWE and bully The Chadster. The Chadster sees how it is, but that won't stop The Chadster from being an unbiased journalist and WWE's truest fan, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!