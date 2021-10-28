Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Apologizes for "Flux" Weeping Angels Spoiler

The countdown clock is now down to about 72 hours before Halloween slams a whole lot of tricks and very little treats at Jodie Whittaker's Doctor, Mandip Gill's Yaz, and John Bishop's newcomer Dan. That's when the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux premieres with "The Halloween Apocalypse," as the Doctor & Team TARDIS begin their Series 13-long battle with whatever The Flux is. One thing we do know about it is that it travels with a nasty crew made up of Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, Ravagers, Ood, and more- all looking to put an end to their "Doctor problem" for good. As impressive of a line-up of big bads that is, we're expecting a few more surprised by the time the series wraps its run. One surprise that viewers would've had while watching the trailer was the addition of the Weeping Angels. Unfortunately, former showrunner Steven Moffat ended up spoiling the news over the summer in all of the excitement about the long-running series' return. And now? He wants all of you to know that he's sorry via video.

At the end of July, viewers learned that Moffat's 2007 creations would be "weeping" their way back into the Doctor's life (lives), confirming via Instagram that the Weeping Angels would appear in Series 13. In a caption that was then changed when it was made aware that it contained a major spoiler, Moffat originally wrote, "It breaks my heart when a Doctor Who resigns. It feels like there's a vacancy in the universe. Who will keep the lights on for the children? Who will fight the monsters in our dreams? But it's too soon to be sad – there's going to be a whole new season of Jodie's charming, fast, brilliant, silly Doctor! And she going to fight THE WEEPING ANGELS!!". Here's a look at Moffat offering his heartfelt apology for the big spoiler, but we're not sure if all of the praise for the trailer and having watched it 413 times will be enough to save him an "upset" current showrunner Chris Chibnall (relax, this is all in fun). Though Moffat doesn't seem too concerned initially, we strongly advise that he not turn around. And definitely don't blink…

Here's a look at Dan in action on what will be a life-altering Halloween for him (and probably the universe) as Doctor Who: Flux gets ready to roll this weekend with a sneak preview of what viewers can expect from the series opener:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with the BBC's Doctor Who: Flux premiering on October 31st:

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.