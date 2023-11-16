Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, Benjamin Cook, david tennant, doctor who, doctor who magazine, re, russell t davies, steven moffat, The Daleks in Colour

Doctor Who: The Daleks in Colour: Those TARDIS Floors Are REALLY Blue

The BBC released stills from the Doctor Who remaster of "The Daleks" in colour and wow, the floors are blue. Like... really, really BLUE!

Next week sees the British TV premiere of the first-ever Daleks story in Doctor Who, "The Daleks," only it's "The Daleks in Colour," a remastered, recut, and colourised 75-minute cut of the original serial, and the BBC has released four stills from the new colour version of the story. And… those floors are blue. Like REALLY, REALLY blue. We never thought the floors were blue, let alone that blue.

Don't get this wrong; we're not against colourising the old black-and-white episodes. Digital technology has come a long way from the terrible colourisation processes of old classic Hollywood movies back in the 1980s. Those colourisations looked like some muppet just slapped some random paint over the images. For Doctor Who, "The Daleks in Colour" the work was done lovingly and meticulously, accounting for film grain, skin, lighting, shadows, and textures. Former Doctor Who Magazine editor and writer Benjamin Cook worked on the remaster for the BBC and insisted, "No decision was taken lightly."

But man, those floors are soooooo blue! We never thought the TARDIS' floors – and every other floor in the story, for that matter – would be this blue. We don't mind blue. We like the colour blue, but it's so vivid it keeps pulling our eyes away from everything else in the frame and towards the blue, only the blue. Is it really just blue, though? It's perhaps more like an ultramarine blue. It's not even exactly TARDIS Blue is it? That's a designation invented by Steven Moffat during his time as showrunner on Doctor Who. He certainly knew what he was talking about.

Otherwise, some of the colouring reminds us of the colours in the original 1960s Star Trek series, which is fun. If anything, what's more interesting is how the 75-minute cut is going to play as a single story with the faster pacing more suited to today's television dynamics, not to mention finding out what new material Russell T. Davies has written for it. That's if we can take our eyes off all that blue to notice.

And why complain? We're about to get a whole flood of Doctor Who! There's the Children in Need mini-episode coming this Friday, written by Davies and starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, then "The Daleks in Colour" next Thursday the 24th on BBC4 before "The Star Beast," the first of the 60th Anniversary Specials, premieres worldwide on Saturday.

