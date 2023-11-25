Posted in: BBC, Comics, Doctor Who, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, beep the meep, disney plus, doctor who, meep, russell t davies

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Opener Credits Pat Mills, Dave Gibbons

The opening sequence to the Beep the Meep-starring Doctor Who 60th Anniversary episode "The Star Beast" credits Pat Mills & Dave Gibbons.

Earlier this year, Doctor Who fans learned that Beep the Meep (Miriam Margolyes) would be playing a major role in this month's big three-episode special event from the BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies celebrating the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. And they didn't have to wait long to learn if Beep's creators would be getting recognized, with the opening title sequence for David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring "The Star Beast" listing the episode as written by Davies from a story by Pat Mills & Dave Gibbons. Written by Mills & John Wagner and drawn by Gibbons, Beep the Meep first appeared in the 1980 comic strip "Doctor Who and the Star Beast," running in Doctor Who Weekly #19-#26. Spoiler? If you've only watched the special and not read the comics, don't expect much of a "kinder, gentler" Meep. That character would reappear a few times over the years in the comics (including "The Star Beast II" in 1996's Doctor Who Magazine Yearbook) as well as in the Big Finish Productions audio drama The Ratings War.

And here's a look at the full opening title sequence that was unveiled at the start of "The Star Beast," followed by a look back at what we know about the anniversary event so far:

Joining Tennant & Tate for the three-episode 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special event are Neil Patrick Harris in the big bad role as the Toymaker and Yasmin Finney as Rose – the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), with Jacqueline King returning as Sylvia Noble. In addition, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott posthumously. Fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. And let's not forget that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as UNIT head Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the three-episode special event – with "The Star Beast" currently streaming, we have the trailer for December 2nd's "Wild Blue Yonder" (with "The Giggle" being unleashed on December 9th)

And a look back at the official trailers that were previously released by BBC & Disney+:

With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look back to when that all became official:

