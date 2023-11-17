Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, Classic Doctor Who, doctor who, free streaming, streaming, Tubi

Doctor Who: Tubi Now Streaming 600+ Classic Episodes For Free

Over 600 episodes of Classic Doctor Who from before the 2005 revival are now available to watch on the free streaming service Tubi.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who from before the 2005 revival are now available on the free streaming service Tubi. From today, Tubi will bring over 600 episodes of BBC Studios' "Classic Doctor Who" to fans in the U.S. and Canada. Audiences will now have unprecedented access to all 600+ episodes available of Classic Doctor Who and Classic Doctor Who: The Lost Animated Stories for free on Tubi via On-Demand and a dedicated FAST Channel. They're all free! You just need an internet connection, and if you're really perverse, you watch really old episodes of Doctor Who on your phone!

Classic Doctor Who is the perfect addition to Tubi's deep library. Fans can dive into the legacy series by Doctor, as well as through the "New to Who" collection, which is a great entry point for new viewers to gently climb into the Tardis. Tubi offers viewers the world's largest content library, which now exceeds 200,000 movies and TV episodes and nearly 250 FAST Channels. Tubi has committed to an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through its diverse content, passionate audience, and innovative tech platform. Doctor Who is, after all, the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world, spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a huge global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone.

In case you weren't aware, Tubi is the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. As a leading ad-supported video-on-demand service, the company engages diverse audiences through a personalized experience and the world's largest content library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes, a growing collection of Tubi Originals, and nearly 250 FAST channels. Tubi is part of the Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.

And it's all free! Did we say it was free already? You just pay with your eyeballs and occasionally your soul. Alas, the first four-part serial of the first season of Doctor Who, "An Unearthly Child," is not available on Tubi due to current rights disputes with the estate of the original scriptwriter. The first series begins with the original black and white series "The Daleks" on Tubi.

