Does Noah Centineo Joining Netflix Series Mean MOTU Movie's Dead?

Netflix has cast their golden boy Noah Centineo in a new series, where he will star as a "fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime." The Rookie creator Alex Hawley and Centineo will executive produce with Hypnotic's Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis. Hawley will serve as the showrunner. News of the series was broken by Deadline. With him also starring as Atom Smasher in Black Adam, my question is this: does this mean the Masters of the Universe film he was set to star in as He-Man is truly dead once again?

Noah Centineo Is Basically The Face Of Netflix

Masters of the Universe is experiencing a huge renaissance right now, in every area, you can think of. Two new animated shows will debut this year, Mattel has multiple MOTU lines of toys running successfully at stores, books are coming out. The only area where there is an issue is He-Man's big return to screens. Earlier in February, Deadline reported about a new Netflix film about the Gamestop stock situation. Centineo is starring in the film, and in the article, they talked about his upcoming slate. Nowhere in there was Masters of the Universe mentioned. He was cast as the hero back in 2019, when the original release date of March 21st, 2021, was announced. Obviously, they missed that date. As of this time last year, the film had been taken off the release schedule altogether.

It was even rumored that Sony at one point was washing their hands of it all and selling it to Netflix, who is running the animated shows when they start. Nothing is known right now though, we don't even know if Centineo is still playing He-Man, and his dance card looks pretty full now. It is a bummer, that is for sure. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true to the story and look He-Man film, and for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its own way.