Drag Race Spain: World of Wonder Welcomes Sixth International Spin-Off

Get ready for all the drag, drama, and delicious tea, because RuPaul's Drag Race is coming to Spain! That's right – in the sixth international spin-off, Drag Race Spain will introduce the world to Spanish queens and their unique drag culture. After the success of Drag Race Holland on World of Wonder's streaming site, WOW Presents Plus, it makes total sense that the "Drag Race" empire would expand into the Spanish market.

RuPaul's Drag Race has won nine Emmy awards to date and just recently wrapped filming on season 13, as Los Angeles production was cleared to restart late summer with COVID-19 precautions in place. It is credited with bringing the art of drag into the mainstream and introducing a new generation of artists to drag.

Drag Race Spain joins Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland, and the United Kingdom as international versions of the original American version. In the show, drag queens compete against one another vying for the title of their country's "next drag superstar." The U.K. edition has only aired one series, however, a second and third have been promised for next year; the Chilean and Thai versions both have two seasons so far, Canada and Holland just premiered their first seasons this year.

Details are still a little sparse right now, but we're promised that in months to come we'll be introduced to the host as well as the competing queens. Ooh! I know she's from Puerto Rico, but dear drag gods (er, goddesses), could we please get Alexis Mateo on this show as a judge or something? She's an amazing drag queen who's gone through this competition multiple times, and she speaks Spanish!

All wishes aside though, I can't wait for Drag Race Spain to come racing onto our screens. It will be on WOW Presents Plus and on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain. More details are sure to be released soon – keep checking back for all things Drag Race Spain and beyond!