Dynamite Next Week: Shaq, Paul Wight, and More at The Crossroads

Another AEW Dynamite is in the record books, but don't be sad. There's a whole bunch of stuff already planned to happen on next week's Dynamite. First of all, next week will be the first time AEW's audience hears from Paul Wight, the former Big Show, since he shockingly signed with AEW this morning.

In the gallery of screencaps from Fite TV below, check out the rest of the matches and other shenanigans planned for Dynamite next week:

But that's not all. In a special event streaming on B/R Live on Sunday at 7PM Eastern, Thunder Rosa will face Riho in the last semi-final match of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament, U.S. side. On the Japanese side, Yuka Sakazaki will take on Ryo Mizunami.

Remember, AEW has to complete the tournament by the March 3rd Dynamite, because Hikaru Shida will face the winner at Revolution on March 17th. Also happening at Revolution: Matt Hardy faces Hangman Adam Page in a Money Match, where the winner get the earnings for the first quarter of the year of the loser. Sting and Darby Allin will team up to take on Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a street fight, which will be Sting's return to the ring.. There will be a Casino Tag Ream Royale with the winner getting a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. Miro and Kip Sabian will face Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Chris Jericho and MJF will face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships. And in the main event, Kenny Omega defends the AEW Championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch.