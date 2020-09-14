Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2 Reveals Killer Line-Up of Guests

Class is back in session starting Saturday, October 1o, at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT- and trust us: if you're late, detention could prove pretty horrifying. On Monday, AMC announced the return of Eli Roth's History of Horror for next month, along with the season's official poster as well as a possible teaser or two. Of course, as much as we love Eli Roth we're not sure we could watch an entire season of just him discussing horror- thankfully, Roth knows that as well. Lined up for the series's return is a killer line-up of interviewees that includes Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many more.

As if that line-up wouldn't be more than enough to impress you, the fine folks at AMC have offered a teaser to give you a better sense of just some of the topics set to be unearthed along with a season overview. Following that, we have a guest testimonial video from just a few of the folks who will be haunting

Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror is produced by The Content Group (ESPN's 30 For 30, Nat Geo's Breakthrough) and Marwar Junction Productions (Disney +'s Earth to Ned, BET's Murder in the Thirst). The series writer/showrunner is Kurt Sayenga, with Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed, and Allison Berkley executive producing.