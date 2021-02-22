Elimination Chamber Video Highlights: Riddle Celebrates, More

The build to WWE's Elimination Chamber PPV wasn't exactly the smoothest trip, but it would be hard to say the PPV didn't ultimately stick the landing. The Chadster enjoyed it, and if The Chadster's wife, the beautiful Keighleyanne, wasn't staying at her mother's house for a while, she would have enjoyed it too. WWE has released video highlights from the event, as well as some stuff that didn't air during the PPV but was released on WWE.com and YouTube.

For example, Matt Riddle was interviewed by WWE.com after Elimination Chamber and, after getting started with some nonsense and gibberish, Riddle eventually got down to business.

"A lot of people say, 'hey, I'm going to elevate this title. I'm gonna elevate this championship,'" said Riddle "And I'm like, 'uh uh, not me.' This championship is going to elevate me. It's gonna give me that golden ticket to open up the doors I need to open to get to that next level, just like it got Bobby to the next level, it's gonna get me to that next level. And right now, woo, with a tear in my eye, this is one of the greatest nights of my life. I am the United States champion, and I'm going to be for a long, long time, bro."

With Elimination Chamber out of the way, that leaves one more stop on the Road to WrestleMania before WrestleMania itself. Fastlane will stream on Peacock for United States subscribers and the WWE Network internationally on March 21st, the first PPV to be part of WWE's Peacock deal, which launches just a few days earlier on March 18th. Then, on April 10th and 11th, WrestleMania will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network. The only match set for WrestleMania so far is Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but all of that will change in the coming weeks.