Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth

Elsbeth S02E18, S02E19 & Finale Previews: Why Wait Until Next Week?

With CBS's Elsbeth returning next week, here are our previews for S02E18: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago" and more.

Even though the two-hour season finale is taking over the show's time slot this week doesn't mean we don't have an updated preview for the second season of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth to pass along. Next week, S02E18: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago" features another face-off with Michael Emerson's Judge Milton Crawford. And now, we have the official overview and image gallery for the season's penultimate episode, S02E19: "I've Got a Little List," followed by a look at the official overview for the May 8th season finale, S02E20: "Ramen Holiday" (with a whole lot of familiar faces returning to help/hinder Elsbeth).

Elsbeth S02E18, S02E19 & Season 2 Finale Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 18: "I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago" – As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) scours his past to prove he's a murderer before it's too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) considers following in his mother's professional footsteps. Directed by Joe Menendez and written by Matthew K. Begbie and Eric Randall.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 19: "I've Got a Little List" – While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth's efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Erica Shelton Kodish.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 20: "Ramen Holiday" – When Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Lionel Coleman, the season finale sees Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role as theater director Alex Modarian, with Retta reprising her season one role as elite matchmaker Margo Clarke. Gina Gershon reprises her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes, with Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell. Arian Moayed reprises his season one role as cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon, with André De Shields reprising his season one role as fashion designer Matteo Hart. Alyssa Milano reprises her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte, with Mary-Louise Parker reprising her season two decluttering guru Freya Frostad and Ethan Slater returning as season two's Officer Reese Chandler.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!