Euphoria, Dark Winds, David Tennant, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Kendrick Lamar & Super Bowl LIX, Prime Video's Reacher, NBC's The Hunting Party, NBC's Night Court, WWE/AEW, HBO's House of the Dragon, AMC's Dark Winds, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, David Tennant & Michael Sheen, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's Invincible, NBC's Saturday Night Live, HBO's Euphoria, ABC's The Oscars, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, BBC's Line of Duty, DC Studios' Superman, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 11, 2025:

Kendrick Lamar Helps Fuel Big Super Bowl LIX Viewing Numbers For FOX

Reacher Season 3 Images Offer New Look at Neagley & More

The Hunting Party: Here's a Look at Season 1 Ep. 2: "Clayton Jessup"

Night Court: Gary Anthony Williams Discusses Embracing Roles & More

WWE Raw Preview: Witness Perfection While Tony Khan Seethes

Malakai Black, Miro, Ricky Starks Vanish from AEW Roster Page

House of the Dragon: Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel Offer Season 3 Update

Dark Winds Season 3 Opening 5 Minutes: Leaphorn Haunted & Hunted

Stranger Things 5 Work "Ahead of Schedule"; "On Target" for 2025

David Tennant Has a Role for Michael Sheen in His Fictional Vet Series

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Sneak Peek, Opening 8 Minutes Released

Invincible Season 3 Ep. 4: "You Were My Hero" Promo Trailer Released

AEW Releases Bear Boulder Following Domestic Violence Arrest

SNL Needs a BIG Staples Order for SNL50: The Anniversary Special Promo

Euphoria: Zendaya-Starring HBO Series Begins Season 3 Production

Oscars Host Conan O'Brien Sets The "Gold" Standard in New Key Art

The Mandalorian: For Sigourney Weaver, Grogu Was a Deciding Factor

Line of Duty: Star Trek Star Christina Chong Hints Season 7 Is Coming

Superman: Kevin Maguire on New Guy Gardner Look: "LOVE IT!!!!"

