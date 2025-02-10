Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar, Superman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar, Superman, The Rookie, Invincible, The Last of Us, Buffy, Night Court & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Super Bowl LIX, Donald Trump/Kansas City Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, DC Studios' Superman, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, TBS' AEW Collision, Prime Video's The Boys, Prime Video's Invincible, HBO's The Last of Us, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, NBC's Night Court, ABC's High Potential, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Super Bowl LIX, Donald Trump/Kansas City Chiefs, Kendrick Lamar, Superman, The Rookie, The Boys, Invincible, The Last of Us, Puppy Bowl XXI, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Night Court, High Potential, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 10, 2025:

Super Bowl LIX: Did Donald Trump's Blessing Curse Kansas City Chiefs?

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar Delivers Epic Performance

Super Bowl LIX: Bill Belichick Joins Ben Affleck's The DunKings 2.0

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt Help FOX Kick Off Super Bowl LIX Broadcast

Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Preview: Kendrick Lamar, SZA & More

Super Bowl LIX: Lady Gaga Honors NO, LA & More with "Hold My Hand"

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Preview Unleashes The Kraken & More

Superman Sneak Peek: Fillion's Guy Gardner Has His Own "Super Bowl"

The Rookie Season 7: Who Is The Show's Biggest & Baddest "Big Bad"?

Mayfair Witches S02E06: "Michaelmas": The Search Heads to Scotland

AEW Collision Review: Grand Slam Australia Build Strikes Out

The Boys: Homelander Keeping Big Game Safe From "Starlighter Thugs"

Superman: James Gunn Talks Krypto During Puppy Bowl XXI Message

From Invincible to Invinciboy? Ominous Season 3 Title Card Released

Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert: Post Malone Viewing Guide

The Last of Us Season 2: Dever Clears Up Rumor, Talks Approach to Abby

Puppy Bowl XXI Viewing Guide: Team Ruff/Team Fluff Rosters & More!

Buffy Sequel Series Being a Mix of Original & New Cast Is Key: Landau

Super Bowl LIX: Your Viewing Guide to Pregame, Halftime & Much More

SBLIX: Jay & Silent Bob Want to Invest in Affleck's DunKings

Night Court: Nyambi Nyambi on "The Good Fight" Guest Star Wish List

High Potential & HPI: So How Do These Genius Detectives Compare?

Star Trek's Colm Meaney On Films Being "All F***ing Comic Books"

Doctor Who: Each Doctor's First Ep Feels Like a Pilot for a New Show

Invincible, Always Sunny, Shōgun, IWTV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!