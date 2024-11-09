Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Euphoria, James Gunn/Joker, Musk/Kimmel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Euphoria, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowstone, Dexter: Original Sin, Kimmel/Musk, The Rookie, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, WWE/AEW/NXT, HBO's Euphoria, James Gunn/Joker, HBO's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s Yellowstone, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, NBC's Suits: L.A., Netflix's Arcane, Jimmy Kimmel/Elon Musk, ABC's The Rookie, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 9, 2024:

Daredevil, Eyes of Wakanda & More Marvel High-Res Title Key Art

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Mini-Teaser Spotlights Rowan & Lasher

NXT Deadline Invades Minneapolis on December 7th

Euphoria Season 3 Still Set for 2025 Start: "Nothing Has Changed": HBO

AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party to Rock Arlington with Free Fun

Peacemaker Season 2 Has "Two and a Bit" Weeks of Filming Left: Gunn

James Gunn: "Absolutely No Truth" to Those Joker Series Rumors

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Filming March 2025: Jess Bush

AEW Rampage Preview: Can AEW Come Back from Ratings Loss?

Yellowstone Cast, Creators & More Attend Season 5B NYC Premiere Event

Euphoria: Could Zendaya's Good News Be Bad News for Season 3?

WWE Plots Canadian Invasion as Elimination Chamber Heads to Toronto

What We Do in the Shadows S06E06: Steve Coogan Is "Laszlo's Father"

1923: "Yellowstone" Prequel Sets December Debut on Paramount Network

Peaky Blinders: Barry Keoghan on "Blue Eye-Off" with Cillian Murphy

Dexter: Original Sin: New Prequel Series Episode Images Released

Suits: L.A.: Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis Check In From Table Read

Arcane: Marcus King/"Sucker" Gets Season 2 Soundtrack Visualizer

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at "Kermit" Elon Musk, Announces "New Show"

The Rookie Season 7: Eric Winter Confirms Series Returns January 2025

Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

How I Met Your Karate Kid in The Daily LITG 8th November 2024

