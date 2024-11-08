Posted in: TV | Tagged: karate kid, newlitg

How I Met Your Karate Kid in The Daily LITG 8th November 2024

Cobra Kai star Billy Zabka on How I Met Your Mother, sparking a Karate Kid revival, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Billy Zabka's appearance on HIMYM reignited interest in Karate Kid franchise.

Cobra Kai's success shows strong fan appetite for Karate Kid stories.

Bleeding Cool covers top pop culture news, including Karate Kid revival.

Lying In The Gutters offers daily updates on major entertainment stories.

How I Met Your Karate Kid and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Strutting the AT-AT Walk

LITG two years ago, House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named GQ Men of the Year 2022

LITG three years ago, JLQ First Look

LITG four years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO, and Philadelphia

LITG five years ago, I was off to Thought Bubble

And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.

LITG six years ago, no one was dying in Justice League

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie.

Marilee Woch , editor at Majestic Comics.

, editor at Majestic Comics. Nameless, Officer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham.

Comic store employee at New DImension Comics, Dan Greenwald.

Steven Scott , writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.

, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman. Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade

