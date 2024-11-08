Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

How I Met Your Karate Kid in The Daily LITG 8th November 2024

Cobra Kai star Billy Zabka on How I Met Your Mother, sparking a Karate Kid revival, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary

  • Billy Zabka's appearance on HIMYM reignited interest in Karate Kid franchise.
  • Cobra Kai's success shows strong fan appetite for Karate Kid stories.
  • Bleeding Cool covers top pop culture news, including Karate Kid revival.
  • Lying In The Gutters offers daily updates on major entertainment stories.

Cobra Kai star Billy Zabka on How I Met Your Mother, sparking a Karate Kid revival, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Cobra Kai: Zabka Says HIMYM Run Proved Fan
Cr: 20th Century Studios

How I Met Your Karate Kid and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Cobra Kai Star Zabka on HIMYM Possibly Sparking "Karate Kid" Revival
  2. Ghosts: BBC Creators on What Characters Have Been Up To Since Finale 
  3. Nosferatu: 4 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released 
  4. Soap Opera Superheroics of the New JSA #1 From DC Comics (Spoilers) 
  5. 30,000 Copies Of Spirou Graphic Novel Pulled From Shelves Over Racism
  6. Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits: The First Half 
  7. C.B. Cebulski Announced Young Avengers For 2025 At Osaka Comic Con
  8. Printwatch: Absolute Superman, Batman & Robin, Transformers Printings 
  9. Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 4 "Elsbeth's Eleven" Sneak Peeks Released & More
  10. Comic Book Folk React To… Donald Trump's Presidential Victory 

And other stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Strutting the AT-AT Walk

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday- Strutting the AT-AT Walk
Credit: Columbia
  1. Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
  2. The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
  3. Marvel's X-Men Solicitations For February 2024
  4. The Future Of Milestone At DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  5. The Typo That Will Have Hurt Everyone On Batman #139
  6. Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
  7. Rejoice! Mountain Dew Game Fuel is Hitting Shelves Once Again 
  8. Danny Earls- From Thought Bubble To Marvel's Hulk In One Year
  9. IDW Publishing Not Closing Offices In San Diego For Good?
  10. SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: Still No Agreement on AI, Other "Essential Items"
  11. Comics JobWatch- DC, Image, Viz, Penguin, Abrams, Rocksteady & More
  12. Dstlry's Gone & Somna Ashcans With Devil's Cut at Thought Bubble
  13. Dawn Runner From Ram V, Evan Cagle, Dave Stewart & Aditya Bidikar
  14. The Helsinki Comics Festival Comes To London At The End Of November
  15. Live From a Hoth Tauntaunwalk in The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2023
  16. Rusalka Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol, Thought Bubble Debut

LITG two years ago, House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named GQ Men of the Year 2022

Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco In It- Daily LITG, 8th November 2022
Tiktok screencap
  1. House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022
  2. Kevin O'Neill, The Man The Comics Code Tried To Ban, Has Died At 69
  3. What Is Huntress' Status In The New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
  4. What Is The Future Of The JSA In DC's New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
  5. Who Are The Lost Children Of DC's New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
  6. Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits
  7. Who Is The Legionnaire In DC's Golden Age?
  8. What Is The New Coin Pokemon Appearing Today In Pokemon GO?
  9. Who Is The Golden Age Red Lantern In The Justice Society Of America?
  10. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Preview: Beast Boy Must Die
  11. Did Grant Morrison Subtweet Elon Musk On Substack?
  12. John Dunning & Ricardo Cabral Dark Horse Debut Wiper at Thought Bubble
  13. The First Doom Patrol in My Greatest Adventure #80, Up for Auction
  14. Boom Studios Makes "Cover A" Comics Returnable – But Not The Rest
  15. James Tynion IV Moves Onion Club From Substack To Third Eye
  16. Splat by Joe Stone & Matthew Dooley to Debut At Thought Bubble
  17. Modred The Mystic Debuts In Marvel Chillers, On Auction Today
  18. Ahmed Raafat Displays His Diary Of The Astronudes at Thought Bubble
  19. David Taylor's Decades, 5 Years in the Making, Debut at Thought Bubble
  20. Kry Garcia To Hit Thought Bubble With Meteors This Weekend
  21. New Coin Pokemon Tops The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2022

LITG three years ago, JLQ First Look Your First Look At JLQ - Justice League Queer - From DC Comics

  1. Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
  2. Seattle To Destroy Stolen Comics And Funko POPS Unless Claimed
  3. After 30 Years, DC Comics Tease They're Killing Off Superman Again
  4. 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
  5. The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
  6. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
  7. AEW Rampage: Finally Someone Tells the Truth About CM Punk
  8. Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Hawkins' Reach Extends Far Beyond Indiana
  9. Locke & Key: Some Thoughts on Season 2 & A Concern About Season 3
  10. Eternals Wins Weekend Box Office, But Nobody Is Excited About It
  11. Batman #116 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  12. Valiant Editor Audrey Meeker Sells Her Own Graphic Novel, Swing
  13. Ghibli Meets Yoruban Folklore in Anamnesis Graphic Novel by JCJB
  14. Thank FOC Diamond's Websites Are Back – 7th November 2021
  15. The Adventures of Zooni, Early Graphic Novels By Vikram Madan For 2023
  16. Stranger Things In The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2021

LITG four years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO, and Philadelphia

  1. Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
  3. Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
  4. Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
  5. Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
  6. American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
  7. Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
  8. Pokémon GO Is Testing Changes To XP For Certain Trainers
  9. Cody Says Young Bucks Made Mistake in AEW Tag Team Title Stipulation
  10. Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
  11. Celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris On Savage Dragon #253 New Printing
  12. Okay, Which Joe Biden Staffer Chose The Ghostbusters 2 Music?
  13. Comic Creators React to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Winning The Election
  14. Crossover #1 Review: A Comic Book About Comic Books
  15. How Come All The Police Have Guns In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall?
  16. CNN's Jake Tapper Really Loves DC Comics, Doesn't He?
  17. Bubble, The Comedy Sci-Fi Podcast Drama Becoming a Graphic Novel
  18. How London's Orbital Comics Is Selling Robert Crumb In Lockdown
  19. Mickey Mouse Gets His Zombie Coffee Published in English in 2021
  20. Ablaze Picks Up Comic Book License For Grumpy Cat

LITG five years ago, I was off to Thought Bubble

And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
  2. "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
  3. McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
  4. Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
  5. Why is Tom King Researching Watchmen?
  6. DC Comics Cancels Aquaman Omnibus, Super Friends and Steve Englehart Hardcover Orders
  7. That Mark Zaid Hydra Quote That's Suddenly In The News
  8. "The Wheel of Time" Welcomes Michael McElhatton as Tam Al'Thor
  9. Blackstars #2 Will Feature The Cruelest Portrayal of Superman Grant Morrison Has Ever Done
  10. "Terminator: Dark Fate" Plot Holes Mess Up The Whole Franchise

LITG six years ago, no one was dying in Justice League

And there were more Cobblepots about.

  1. The Least Convincing Major DC Comics Death in Justice League #11 (Spoilers)
  2. So Who Was Penny Cobblepot Then? (Batman #58 Spoilers)
  3. X-Men #10 Red Ends on an Absolute Belter (Major Spoilers)
  4. How Dead Are The Animals in Today's Marvel Comics? (Spoilers)
  5. What's Next For Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern?

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie.
  • Marilee Woch, editor at Majestic Comics.
  • NamelessOfficer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham.
  • Comic store employee at New DImension Comics, Dan Greenwald.
  • Steven Scott, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.
  • Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

