Euphoria, Stranger Things & More Top Google 2022 TV Trending Searches

So it's that time of the year when everyone starts sharing what they've learned over the past year as they get ready to wrap up 2022 and prepare for 2023 (though December does have a habit of making things "interesting," so tread lightly). Not looking to miss out on the fun is Google, who shared their annual "Year in Search" data earlier today. Just so you know how it works, the data released highlights the top trending searches in the U.S., with "trending" meaning those searches that saw a high spike in search traffic over a stretch of time in 2022 as compared to the previous year. Kicking off with a look at the top 2022 Google searches for television & streaming, things kick off with HBO's Euphoria, followed by a double dose of Netflix with Stranger Things and The Watcher. We won't spoil the rest for you since those answers are awaiting you below. But that's not all because we also look at which shows topped Google's data when it came to trending recaps, finales, and shows that folks needed a little extra help understanding their respective season/series finales.

2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television

Euphoria

Stranger Things

The Watcher

Inventing Anna

House of Dragon

Moon Knight

Yellowstone

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Recaps

Ozark Season 3

Euphoria

Better Call Saul

House of Dragon

The Boys Season 2

Peaky Blinders Season 5

The Wilds

Stranger Things

The Bachelorette

Sweet Magnolias Season 1

2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Finales

This is Us

The Bachelorette

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Yellowstone Season 4

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Dexter: New Blood

House of Dragon

1883

Euphoria

2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Endings Explained

Ozark

Eternals

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Devil in Ohio

Moon Knight

The Watcher

Archive 81

The Bear

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

The Midnight Club