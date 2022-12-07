Euphoria, Stranger Things & More Top Google 2022 TV Trending Searches
So it's that time of the year when everyone starts sharing what they've learned over the past year as they get ready to wrap up 2022 and prepare for 2023 (though December does have a habit of making things "interesting," so tread lightly). Not looking to miss out on the fun is Google, who shared their annual "Year in Search" data earlier today. Just so you know how it works, the data released highlights the top trending searches in the U.S., with "trending" meaning those searches that saw a high spike in search traffic over a stretch of time in 2022 as compared to the previous year. Kicking off with a look at the top 2022 Google searches for television & streaming, things kick off with HBO's Euphoria, followed by a double dose of Netflix with Stranger Things and The Watcher. We won't spoil the rest for you since those answers are awaiting you below. But that's not all because we also look at which shows topped Google's data when it came to trending recaps, finales, and shows that folks needed a little extra help understanding their respective season/series finales.
2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television
Euphoria
Stranger Things
The Watcher
Inventing Anna
House of Dragon
Moon Knight
Yellowstone
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Recaps
Ozark Season 3
Euphoria
Better Call Saul
House of Dragon
The Boys Season 2
Peaky Blinders Season 5
The Wilds
Stranger Things
The Bachelorette
Sweet Magnolias Season 1
2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Finales
This is Us
The Bachelorette
Better Call Saul
Ozark
Yellowstone Season 4
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Dexter: New Blood
House of Dragon
1883
Euphoria
2022 Google Top Trending Searches: Television/Film Endings Explained
Ozark
Eternals
The Umbrella Academy Season 3
Devil in Ohio
Moon Knight
The Watcher
Archive 81
The Bear
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
The Midnight Club