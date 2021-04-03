The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Bleeding Cool's E02 Music Playlist

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is airing now, and we are now two episodes in. The second episode was much better than the first if you ask me, and I liked the first one quite a bit. Do you know what would make it better though? A soundtrack of rock songs. What doesn't rock music make better? Anyway, over the next six weeks, we will try (and hopefully not fail) to pair some songs with some key scenes from the show and try to explain why we chose them. The MCU has had some great music cues during its 10+ years, and we thought it was only fair to try and give The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a soundtrack of their own. (Note: yes we know, episode three came out yesterday. Life got in the way this week, So, Episode Three's soundtrack will drop mid-week.)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Scene 1: A Cap By Any Other Name

This one is a lay-up. The introduction of the new Captain America, with the flags and the interviews and the autographs. We know what the US government wants to happen in this scene, and that is for America to feel protected again. Warm apple pie, blind patriotism, and a love affair with John Walker. I am actually surprised Bruce Springsteen's "Born in The USA" wasn't actually playing over this scene. Nevermind that most miss the point of the song entirely and focus on the chorus, but it is what it is.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Scene 2: FIGHT!

The big fight scene where we finally get a team-up of the title characters was not a letdown. Very well choreographed and had an awesome lead-in on the plane where we got some of that sweet, sweet Falcon and Winter Soldier banter. As an added bonus, we got to see the new Cap in action, throwing around the shield with ease. It was also cool to see his dickish side come out in the conversation in the car ride after they lost. John Walker is a favorite from the comics for me, so seeing him portrayed so well here is a treat. As soon as the punching started, my mind went right to this Elton John classic. Guess this week is going to be an easy one just picking the classics.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Scene 3: Justice For Isaiah

I was blown away that they are bringing Isaiah Bradley and Truth: Red, White, & Black into this show. It makes total sense as we delve deeper into the Super Soldier program and the devilish history that contains, but I could not be more thrilled. Plus: his history brings Eli into this, and we get one step closer to having the Young Avengers onscreen. This is a fantastic story if you have not read it before, I can not recommend it enough, and hopefully, this episode was not the last we have seen of Isaiah in the MCU. Audioslave's "Revelations" jumped to mind during this scene, about not knowing the full story but pining to delve deeper, which is written all over Sam's face during this scene. Kudos to Anthony Mackie here. Such a shame, such a shame/That I wouldn't know by now/Cut me in/I don't want to live without/Your revelations, revelations

What do you think? What songs pop into your head while watching? Tune in the next few weeks either way! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airs new episodes for the next few weeks on Fridays on Disney+.