Fear the Walking Dead S07B Teaser: Alicia's Dreams Are Getting Worse

From what we've seen so far from the previews for the Season 7B return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, the original TWD spinoff series isn't looking to waste any time hitting the ground running next month. And while the return of Kim Dickens's Madison has been the hot pre-season topic, let's not forget that there might not be many folks left for her to reunite with when she does get free from wherever she's been held at (CRM?). That's because the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) & Morgan's (Lennie James) forces and Victor's (Colman Domingo) Tower fortress is about to get very ugly, very quickly. But there are other issues at play, as you're about to see in the following newly-released teaser. Because the mystery surrounding Alicia's illness appears to have a lot more to do with other issues than walker exposure, as she's been spending her days trying to run from her dreams. But as those dreams become more of a reality, will Alicia be forced to face some painful truths?

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+):

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.