Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 P02 Images Spotlight Heroes & Villains

Just because AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 wrapped up the middle chapters of its final season in epic fashion doesn't mean it's time for a break from all of the walker goodness. This Sunday, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 returns with Part 2 as the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) & Morgan's (Lennie James) forces and Victor's (Colman Domingo) Tower forces has reached all-out levels. And as we saw from the previously-released trailer (more on that below), that's not the only question mark surrounding the spinoff's return. Kim Dickens' Madison Clark is returning but definitely not in the manner that we've seen so far, a captive in a very shady, ominous situation. With more previews expected as the week rolls along, AMC Networks released a special set of preview images focusing on some of the major players who will be in play this season- heroes, villains, and those gray areas in-between:

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+), followed by the official overview for Season 7 Part 2 as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak":

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.