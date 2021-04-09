Finally, WWE is Getting into the NFT Game with Undertaker NFTs

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, dying to talk about one of The Chadster's favorite topics. No, not how NXT must have totally killed Impact in the ratings last night. Oh, The Chadster will talk about that. But not right now. No, The Chadster is here to talk about his second favorite topic after WWE shows winning ratings battles: NFTs. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are basically like bitcoin applied to videos and animated gifs. The Chadster is really big into bitcoin, so when I heard about NFTS, naturally I was all in. In fact, I've already sunk thousands of dollars into the NFT market, and that was before the greatest thing to happen in pretty much The Chadster's entire life occurred: WWE started making NFTs.

Starting at 10:30AM Eastern Time tomorrow, the first day of WrestleMania, April 10th, and running through 11:30PM on Sunday, after the end of the second and final night of WrestleMania, WWE will be selling NFTs of The Undertaker's greatest moments, immortalized forever on the blockchain. And The Chadster is prepared to liquidate all his assets if it means getting in on the ground floor of this offering.

Here's the Undertaker NFTs WWE is creating:

Platinum (1 of 1) Auction will open this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be live for 37 hours, ending at the close of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

This exclusive, one-of-a-kind NFT not only delivers a permanent piece of The Deadman's career but a chance to experience the event that defined his legacy. The top bidder will receive:

A one-of-a-kind NFT featuring The Undertaker;

A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., including two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access and hotel accommodations;

A personalized video message from The Undertaker;

An original Paul Bearer urn out of the WWE Vault, used by Paul Bearer and The Undertaker. The urn will be presented to the highest bidder in a case signed by The Undertaker; and

A personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner's name engraved on the side plates.

$10,000 opening bid.

Gold (1 of 1) Auction will open this Saturday, April 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be live for 37 hours, ending at the close of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

In more than 36 years of WWE's greatest spectacle, WrestleMania, no accolade has loomed as large as The Undertaker's dominant winning streak. For 21 consecutive WrestleManias, The Deadman locked eyes with the who's who of WWE Legends. One by one, he collected their souls. The top bidder will receive:

A one-of a-kind NFT featuring The Undertaker;

A once-in-a-lifetime experience for two with front row seats at a Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown of their choice in 2021 or 2022;

A personalized video message from The Undertaker; and

A signed Undertaker Legacy Championship Title Belt.

$5,000 opening bid.

Silver (1 of 37) Editions #1-18 will drop this Saturday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET, when doors open for Night 1 of WrestleMania. Editions #19-37 will drop on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET, when doors open for Night 2 of WrestleMania.

To commemorate WrestleMania 37, the owners of these 37 NFTs will receive:

One limited edition NFT featuring The Undertaker; and

A pair of side plates for a WWE Championship Title Belt (Title Belt not included), signed by The Undertaker.

Fixed price of $1,000.

Bronze Two unique NFTs will be sold in two separate 15-minute open edition drops. The first drop will take place this Saturday, April 10 directly before the start of Night 1 of WrestleMania. The second drop will take place this Sunday, April 11 directly before the start of Night 2 of WrestleMania.

Live for only 15 minutes at a time, fans will have the opportunity to purchase:

The first unique NFT on Saturday, April 10 from 7:45-8 p.m. ET; and

The second unique NFT on Sunday, April 11 from 7:45-8 p.m. ET.

Both will be at a fixed price of $100.

Oh dang! The Chadster better run to the bank before they close today to see if he can get a lone for that platinum NFT! Gotta go, everyone!

