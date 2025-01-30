Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: First Word on Horror, substack

First Word on Horror: New Horror Authors Podcast Launching on Substack

First Word On Horror is a new 15-part documentary about horror fiction featuring interviews with five major current writers of the genre.

First Word on Horror is a new fifteen-part documentary series that profiles five of the finest horror writers working today coming to Substack on February 5th. The writers featured are Stephen Graham Jones, Paul Tremblay, Elizabeth Hand, Laird Barron, and Mariana Enriquez, five of the key writers in the current generation of horror fiction.

Across multiple episodes, each author discusses their life, their inspirations, their philosophies, and their writing techniques while reading one of their short stories. As fact and fiction blend, secrets are revealed, and the delicate alchemy that turns human experience into creative expression begins to emerge. The series is a love letter to writers of all ilk, to the primacy of the human experience, and to the simple act of reading a damned good story. The authors profiled are New York Times bestsellers, multi-award winners, and cult favorites.

First Word on Horror takes viewers through the authors' lives, from a harrowing Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska to the lurking terror of growing up under the Argentinian dictatorship, from the unbridled energy of the early DC punk scene to an ill-fated hunting expedition on the Blackfeet reservation in Montana.

First Word on Horror is directed by Emmy and WGA-winning writer and filmmaker Philip Gelatt, whose credits include The Spine Of Night, Europa Report, They Remain, The Bleeding House, and Love Death + Robots. The project is produced by Will Battersby (The Spine Of Night, They Remain, Trumbo) and other key crew include Director of Photography Sean Kirby, Composer Peter Scartabello, Editor April Merl and Sound Designer Ben Cheah.

First Word On Horror – Season One Episode Release Dates

Here's how the first season's lineup looks: February 7 – Stephen Graham Jones; February 21st – Paul Tremblay; March 14th – Elizabeth Hand; April 4th – Laird Barron; April 24th – Mariana Enriquez. You can subscribe to First Word On Horror at the Etch Studio Substack Page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!