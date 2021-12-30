Former WWE NXT Stars Triumphant at AEW Dynamite New Years Smash

AEW Dynamite may have bullied The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT off of Wednesday Nights during the Wednesday Night Wars earlier this year, but last night on Dynamite, three former NXT stars stood triumphant over the best AEW had to offer, proving once and for all that WWE is the best wrestling company in the world and Tony Khan doesn't understand about the wrestling business. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish, formerly known as the Undisputed Era, took on the Best Friends with Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash. Even with friction between Cole and O'Reilly earlier in the night, the former UI still came out on top, with a little help from the Young Bucks.

If this was WWE, Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish would be jobbing to everyone on the AEW roster right now and at least for the next six months. Just look at Sting! The thing is, you have to have wrestlers pay their dues. You can't just bring in a wrestler from another company and have them beat wrestlers in your company. What does that show the fans? That the other company has wrestlers who can beat your wrestlers in a worked fight. That's bad for business, which Vince McMahon knows. But Tony Khan has absolutely zero respect for Vince McMahon, WWE, and everything they've done for the wrestling business, which is why he made the rookie mistake of letting a wrestler who worked for the competition in the last six months get a pin on one of his homegrown stars.

That's why AEW will never truly be able to compete with WWE, which is why The Chadster can't figure out how he's still sexually impotent. Come on, little Chadster! Wake up, buddy! Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster's torture continues on Friday with AEW Rampage.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling