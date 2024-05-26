Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW double or nothing, gangrel, recaps, wrestling

Former WWE Star Helps Adam Copeland Win at AEW Double or Nothing

😡 Gangrel betrayed WWE to help Adam Copeland win at AEW Double or Nothing! 🤬 The Chadster is outraged by this disrespect to the wrestling business! 😠

Article Summary Gangrel interferes in AEW Double or Nothing, aiding Adam Copeland.

Copeland retains AEW TNT Championship in barbed wire cage match.

The Chadster decries betrayal and disrespect to WWE and Triple H.

Tony Khan accused of sabotaging The Chadster's life and wrestling.

Well, folks, it looks like yet another former WWE star has turned his back on the storied history of the wrestling business. 😡 Yes, that's right – Gangrel appeared at AEW Double or Nothing to help Adam Copeland defeat Malakai Black and the House of Black in a barbed wire steel cage match. 🙄

But before we get into that travesty, let The Chadster catch you up on what's happened at AEW Double or Nothing since The Chadster last checked in to tell you about MJF's disgraceful return. 🤬 Since then, Juice Robinson returned to help the Bang Bang Gang retain the Unified Trios World Championship against Death Triangle. Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. Orange Cassidy defeated Trent Beretta. Chris Jericho retained the FTW Championship against Hook and Shibata with help from Bryan Keith. And finally, Jon Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita. 😒 But the worst was yet to come.

In the disgusting, abhorrent barbed wire cage match, Adam Copeland and Malakai Black brutalized each other with chairs, barbed wire, and broken tables. 🤢 Both men were bleeding profusely as they battled for the AEW TNT Championship. Copeland even bound Black to a table with barbed wire before diving off the top of the cage and putting him through it! 😱

But just when it seemed like Copeland had the match won, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black came down to attack him! 😠 They wrapped barbed wire around Copeland's neck and put a barbed wire crown on his head like some kind of sick ritual. 🤮 But then the lights flashed red and who should appear from under the ring? None other than Gangrel, literally stabbing WWE right in the back! 😡😡😡

Gangrel took out King and Matthews with Impaler DDTs, but Black knocked him out with a Black Mass kick. 😒 Copeland still managed to hit a spear on Black and apply a barbed wire arm-trap crossface to retain his title. After the match, Copeland and Gangrel embraced, reuniting the Brood, a WWE faction that somebody clearly dropped the ball on renewing the trademark for. 🙄

The Chadster was so disgusted by this terrible betrayal that he smashed a can of White Claw repeatedly against his head, busting himself open! 🤕 The disgusting blood and guts of AEW Double or Nothing has now spread right to The Chadster's living room, and it's all Tony Khan's fault! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Gangrel and Adam Copeland have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back with this betrayal. 😠 They clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

But it's not just them! Tony Khan obviously booked this whole thing just to cheese The Chadster off. 🤬 He's obsessed with The Chadster and is purposely ruining the wrestling business and The Chadster's life! Now The Chadster's beloved sofa is covered in blood and White Claw, and The Chadster bets Keighleyanne will refuse to clean it, even though this is all Tony Khan's doing and not The Chadster's fault in any way! 😠

All The Chadster can say to you, dear readers, is stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more on AEW Double or Nothing, if you can stomach it. 🤢 In the meantime, The Chadster needs to have a little chat with Keighleyanne. Why should The Chadster have to suffer for Tony Khan's obsession? 😒 It's so unfair! 😫

