Fraggle Rock: Apple TV+ First Look Takes Viewers "Back to the Rock"

A first look at the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock, has arrived full of nostalgia and a behind-the-scenes tour of how these favorite creatures from outer space are able to make their return. The bright and colorful world so many remember watching years ago has returned, along with a cast and crew who are opening up about the experience of making the series.

Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by Foo Fighters, kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. All 13 episodes of the new Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company will debut Friday, January 21, 2022, on Apple TV+.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — First Look l Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8yI6R-Ltgk)

The memory and magic return in these interviews and clips from the production of Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock, where many make the point that the original still has a large part in this current day series. Watching the video, I'm most excited by the mechanical creativity they mention and showcase from the settings to the ways each piece interacts with one another. Also, let's not forget the amazing people joining and the music that's to come with the series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H21eTqk9BP8)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson executive produce, alongside New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr, with the series produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.