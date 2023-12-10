Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End E13 "Aversion to One's Own Kind" Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E13: "Aversion to One's Own Kind" was a lovely episode that shows the importance of following your dreams.

Last week's episode of Crunchyroll anime Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E13: "Aversion to One's Own Kind" was a lovely episode that shows the importance of following your dreams. The episode introduces a new member of the crew who has put the needs of others before his which resulted in losing sight of his own dreams and a myriad of regrets. Yet again this anime blows away with its wonderful storytelling and candid slice-of-life feels mixed with pretty deep moments of realizations and epiphanies. This anime feels like a palette cleanser every week.

The episode starts with Frieren rescuing a man from a swamp. The man ends up advising the trio to be careful on their travels before departing to his town. However, Stark still gets bitten by a poisonous snake, and they have to change their trail to go where Sein's town to get help for Stark since they need the help of a priest to save him. So Frieren and Fern fly all the way to the nearest church to make sure Stark is treated in time, as he has already passed out. However, turns out the priest is Sein's brother, and Sein is the powerful one who returns the favor by saving Stark in just a blink of an eye.

Not much happened in the episode; however, as Frieren learns more about Sein she realizes he is a lot like her: pretty realistic and kind of leans on the negative side of things. Sein's dream as a child was to become an adventurer, but his passion slowly dwindled after overhearing a conversation as a child that Heiter had with his brother in which his brother declined an invitation and decided to stay in their home town for the sake of Sein. This leads to Sein turning down an invitation to leave the town from his best friend 10 years before. It was really sad, though, and quite relatable: thinking you have something to fulfill and putting your dreams on hold while putting everyone else's needs before your own.

I felt bad for Sein and his apathy. Especially after Frieren remembers how Himmel recruited her and how she was just the same as Sein. Even if Frieren did not quite like him, this pushed her to try her best to invite Sein with them to join their adventure, which makes Stark very happy— I mean, he will finally have someone more like him in the crew rather than just awkward Frieren and Fern. I love them as I tend to have the same awkward nature myself, but I feel for Stark at times, considering he is still a good boi and Fern still calls him a perv. Frieren even tried the older woman's card and even blew a kiss in his direction, but none of it worked as we can tell she does not look older than any of them. It was cute, though, how she tried her come-hitherto look just to see it fail.

The trio manages to successfully stalk every single move of Sein's, trying to hound him into agreeing to go on an adventure with them until it becomes too much, and Sein finally admits the reason why he did not go in the first place, earning a slap from his brother. His brother succinctly points out that even though he made that decision he never regretted it, but Sein does regret it. This opens Sein's eyes and he agrees to go on with the trio, but only until he finds his best friend, which Frieren is ok with. It was a pretty sweet episode. Even though not much happens, it does give us more insight into Frieren, and we uncover new flashbacks. I love the way this story is told, and I am sincerely hoping Frieren gets to where she wants to go to finally have a talk with her friends and closure as well. My heart will always feel for those who feel strongly yet are not able to properly verbalize their feel to those around them.

