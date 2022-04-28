FTR Make Mockery of Tag Team Wrestling on AEW Dynamite

FTR made a mockery of tag team wrestling and everything the wrestling business is supposed to stand for on AEW Dynamite last night when they competed against each other in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match and didn't break up afterward.

The Chadster has spent a lot of time writing about how disrespectful it is of AEW to respect tag team wrestling so much. Clearly, the company is extremely biased because two of its founders, The Young Bucks, are tag team wrestlers. But if tag team wrestling was supposed to have a place of prominence in the industry, wouldn't Vince McMahon know that and wouldn't WWE feature tag teams prominently instead of as a joke or an afterthought? Vince McMahon practically invented pro wrestling and The Chadster finds it to be just so disrespectful that AEW doesn't respect his judgment on this and instead tries to make it all about them.

When The Chadster heard that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of the very disrespectful tag team FTR were going to face each other on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster was elated! Finally, AEW was going to take a page out of AEW's book and break up this tag team at the height of their popularity, showing fans that tag team wrestling doesn't matter and that people should just stop this whole AEW charade and go back to watching WWE Raw and Smackdown. But this was all just a ploy to draw The Chadster in and then RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, which is all Tony Khan seems to be interested in these days and why he formed AEW in the first place. Auughh man! So unfair!

Can't figure out why I'm so sore this morning… Last night still doesn't seem real. It was an honor to step in there with my best friend and pay our respects to Owen together. https://t.co/cifomlETsZ — Daniel "Cash" Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) April 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Instead of breaking up, FTR competed in a match that showed their love and respect for each other, even if Wheeler did become temporarily upset when Harwood accidentally poked him in the eye, and even if Harwood did end up putting the Sharpshooter on Wheeler when Wheeler had an injured leg. Harwood walked out of this mat wrestling classic as the victor, earning a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament (and don't even get The Chadster started on that). Afterward, the two celebrated together and embraced frequently to demonstrate that their relationship hadn't been affected by a little friendly competition, which just goes to show that neither man understands the first thing about the wrestling business, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

