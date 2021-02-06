G4 B4G4: Kevin Pereira Deepfakes The Stuff of Dreams (and Nightmares)

See? This is what happens when we aren't paying attention and under-estimate the goodies that the G4 relaunch had in store for us as part of Friday's B4G4 offerings (more on that below). Not that the debut of Ovilee May and Froskurinn (with special guest CaptainFlowers) on the G4TVesports YouTube channel's The ___ Esports Show wasn't more than enough to impress, it turns out we forgot to look over at the Attack of the Show! YouTube channel (and the X-Play channel, now that we think about it). Well, thankfully we did because otherwise, we would've missed out on an offering from none other than G4 rockstar and Attack of the Show! foundation Kevin Pereira.

In the following video that (we're apparently required by law to state this) "does not imply Kevin's involvement in or endorsement of G4, Attack of the Show!, or any of its subsidiaries (terms and conditions apply, please consult your physician if symptoms persist, some purchase necessary, and void where prohibited)," Pereira takes our collective creepy obsession with deepfake videos and proceeds to add his "personal touch" to some of our most beloved films (Baby Yoda will give you nightmares):

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? And that's where new interim G4 CEO Jerry_XL comes in because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. But wait! There's more! G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign will continue scouting out new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.