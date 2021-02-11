G4 Relaunch Series B4G4 Teases New Talent Announcement This Friday

Two weeks into G4 relaunch series B4G4 (more on that in a minute) and things are looking good. So far, viewers have been introduced to the G4TVesports YouTube channel's The ___ Esports Show, saw the X-Play and Attack of the Show! YouTube channels activated (with some cool content like Kevin Pereira engaging in some seriously disturbing deepfakes), and more. But this Friday's edition is looking to be pretty big. How big? So big that there's a teaser for a teaser- so big that interim G4 CEO Jerry_XL is here to let us know that it involves the announcement of some new talent joining Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods this summer when the network returns.

And because you were so kind to join us for this little ride, here's a two-video trip back in time with a look at the best of Pereira, Munn, and the fine folks from Attack of the Show!:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. But wait! There's more! G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign will continue scouting out new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.