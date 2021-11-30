Game of Thrones: HBO Prequel Dunk & Egg Reportedly Sets Writer/EP

While HBO and WarnerMedia executives have made it pretty clear that the prequel series House of the Dragon is the only official expansion of George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" universe, it looks like that universe may have just got quite a bit larger. On Tuesday, it was reported that Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) will write and executive produce a Dunk & Egg prequel series to Game Of Thrones (though representatives for HBO have not commented). Reportedly in development for some time, Dunk & Egg (aka Tales of Dunk & Egg) is based on Martin's series of fantasy novellas and take place in the world of Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" (the source material for HBO's Game of Thrones): The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). The series is expected to follow the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Targaryen) approximately 90 years ahead of the actions of Martin's main series of novels.

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel House of the Dragon stars Emma D'Arcy (Truth Seekers), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Sound of Metal), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Steve Toussaint (It's A Sin), Eve Best (Hedda Gabler), Sonoya Mizuno (Devs), Paddy Considine (The Outsider, The Third Day), Fabien Frankel (The Serpent), Graham McTavish (Outlander), Milly Alcock (Reckoning), Emily Carey (Get Even), Ryan Corr (Mary Magdalene), Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Vikings), David Horovitch (Miss Marple), Matthew Needham (Chernobyl), Bill Patterson (Fleabag, Good Omens), Gavin Spokes (Brexit, Hamilton), Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Savannah Steyn, and Theo Nate.

Written by a writing team headed by Condal and including Sara Lee Hess and based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood novels and set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the 10-episode series has Game of Thrones director Sapochnik ("The Battle of the Bastards," "The Winds of Winter") directing the pilot and additional episodes, and partnering with Condal as co-showrunners. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Hess and Vince Gerardis. In addition, Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel, and Greg Yaitanes round at the directing team, with Yaitanes also co-executive producing.