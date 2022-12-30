Game of Thrones Projects "Shelved", HBO Max "Changes" a Factor: GRRM

When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) "Game of Thrones" franchise, it would safe to say that things are looking pretty good in the "expanded universe" department. HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon killed it with critics & viewers alike (receiving an early Season 2 go-ahead and a lot of love from some "Best of 2022" lists), and there's strong buzz building for more details on Kit Harington's GOT spinoff sequel Snow. But even with that, the "bigger picture" uncertainty surrounding WBD has had an impact on how the franchise moves forward with future projects. In an update to his "Not A Blog," George R.R. Martin offered an update on how things are looking regarding a number of other projects in development.

Though clarifying that "none have been greenlit yet," GRRM also shares that "some of those are moving faster than others" before revealing that "a couple have been shelved" Though GRRM makes it clear that being shelved doesn't mean the project's dead: "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf" before adding that "all the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

