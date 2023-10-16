Gen V/Soldier Boy, TWD: Daryl Dixon, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, daredevil, doctor who, gen v, rick and morty, saturday night live, slayers: a buffyverse story, The Venture Bros, The Walking Dead, third eye

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Amazon Freevee's, Bosch: Legacy, Daredevil/Vincent D'Onofrio, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story & Third Eye, Adult Swim/The Venture Bros., Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC's Doctor Who, TBS' AEW Collision, NBC's Saturday Night Live & more!

Rick and Morty S07E01 Review: Hugh Jackman, Predators & Friendship

Rick and Morty Reveals Season 7 Voice Actors Replacing Justin Roiland

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02 Teaser: Carol's Looking for Answers

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Prologues "The Book of Carol" & More

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Titus Welliver on What Keeps Him Coming Back

Daredevil Star Vincent D'Onofrio Announces He's Leaving Social Media

The Marvels: 6 Character Posters And Goose Gets One Because He Rules

Slayers, Third Eye Make for Perfect "Buffyverse Night" Double-Bill

Venture Bros: Jackson Publick Shuts Down Adult Swim Return Rumors

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Netflix Rolls Out New Anime Adapt Images

Gen V S01E06 Trailer: Jensen Ackles Returns as Soldier Boy – But How?

Doctor Who: #WhoSpy Return Clue Offers Fans a Coiled Conundrum

AEW Collision Review: Another Unbearable Night of Anti-WWE Tactics

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares Family History (S01E06 Preview)

Rick and Morty S07E01 Scene: Maybe It's a "Birthday Intervention"?

Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice Lead Solid Season Start

Invincible, Third Eye, Scott Pilgrim & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL: Taylor Swift Intros Ice Spice; Travis Kelce Pokes NFL (VIDEO)

