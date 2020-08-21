Gerald Brisco Roasts Chris Jericho Over COVID Concerns

Wrestling legend Gerald Brisco took AEW star, Chris Jericho, to task over Jericho's risky coronavirus behavior. Jericho wrestled Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite last week after playing a weekend's worth of shows in the Dakotas. In particular, Jericho played a show at the Sturgis biker rally, which was attended by hundreds of thousands of people (the biker rally, not the Fozzy show). The move prompted criticism of Jericho for putting himself and his co-workers in AEW at risk, even though Jericho was reportedly tested multiple times for the show as anyone entering AEW's closed set tapings is.

Jericho defended himself for the decision, saying, "We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our 'Save the World Tour' which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November. Four shows remained in August, and I was like 'How?". The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1000 in both states, I think Florida had 9000 today alone."

And as we haven't heard of an outbreak in AEW in the ten days since that episode of Dynamite, it's probably safe to say things turned out okay. But Jericho is still arguing about it on Twitter, where he responded to a fan pointing out new evidence of cases linked to the biker rally, "7 cases…out of 450,000 people????" And that prompted a reply from Brisco, who tweeted, "Yes, but you are in that dangerous age, Brackett." Ouch!

As of the time of this writing, Jericho hasn't responded to Brisco's burn. Maybe The Demo God is afraid of the Hall-of-Famer?